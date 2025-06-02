Gator legend Jac Caglianone receives long awaited call-up

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday night they are calling up their top prospect — MLB’s No.10 prospect overall — former Gators first-baseman Jac Caglianone.

Caglianone has been making his rounds in pro baseball. The left-handed power bat has been dominating the minor leagues — and can now dominate in the majors.

Caglianone was a dynamo at Florida. In his three years at UF, he broke countless records. Not only did he have the record for the most home runs hit in a season, but he also broke the career record with 75 home runs at UF — one more than Matt Laporta‘s 74.

Go call your dad, Jac! pic.twitter.com/AtWHPDmAzW — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2025

Life After College

Caglianone’s power has translated well to pro ball. Since getting drafted last July, he has climbed his way through the minors. He started his career playing for the Quad City River Bandits in 2024. In 29 games, he batted .241 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

He then got called up to the Royals’ Double A affiliate — the Northwest Arkansas Travelers. During his time in Northwest Arkansas, he played 38 games batting well above .300 and hit the cover off baseballs with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. This quick offensive explosion got him a call up to Triple A with the Omaha Storm Chasers.

In just 12 games as a Storm Chaser, he continued his offensive tear — hitting .319 with 6 home runs and 13 RBIs including five home runs in his first four games.

The (very quick) rise of Jac Caglianone: 2024: Drafted No. 6 overall by Kansas City 2025: 38 Games in AA

.322 BA + 9 HRs + 43 RBIs May 18th – Promoted AAA

11 Games in AAA

.326 BA + 6 HRs + 13 RBIs June 1st – called up to the Kansas City Royals pic.twitter.com/4lKsCwR8oK — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) June 2, 2025

Power Outage

The Royals have been getting their wins from their pitching staff. Kansas City’s team ERA is 3.13 — fourth best in baseball — and their strikeout to walk ratio as a team is just under 3-1. They are currently above .500, sitting at 31-29.

However, their run-scoring ability has left a lot to be desired. Kansas City has struggled to get their bats going all year. In 60 games played, the team has 198 runs scored on the season — tied for second worst in baseball. Kansas City also only has 34 home runs on the season — one less than the amount of homers Caglianone hit in his last year at UF and the least in the MLB.

Royals’ manager Matt Quatraro believes Caglianone could be a major spark for a struggling offense.

“He’s super talented,” Quatraro said during Spring Training. “When you see him step out onto the field, you can see that he’s athletic… he moves around the bag well and the power clearly stands out.”

What’s Next for Cags?

The Royals have an off day before they hit the road. They will start their six-game road trip in St. Louis to take on their in-state rival Cardinals.

Caglianone is expected to make his major league debut tomorrow and it’s something that Gator fans and Royals fans have been looking forward to since draft day. He will be joining former Gator Jonathan India in the big leagues. First pitch at Busch Stadium is set for tomorrow at 7:45 p.m.