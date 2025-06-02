Gator Softball: Season in Review

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators Softball team wrapped up its season after a trip to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Oklahoma City. After losses to Texas and Tennessee, the dream for a national championship came to an end.

Florida finished the year with a strong 48–17 record and secured the No. 3 ranking in the final AP Poll, marking another successful chapter in the program’s storied history.

The Stars of the Show

Florida racked up numerous accolades throughout the season. Kendra Falby and sophomore catcher Jocelyn Erickson were each named Rawlings Gold Glove winners for the second consecutive year—an honor recognizing the nation’s top defenders. Five Gators have received the award since 2022, the most of any program in the country.

Erickson was a force behind the plate, throwing out 21 attempted base stealers. She now sits near the top 10 for most runners caught stealing in program history. Falby, widely regarded as one of the best outfielders in the nation, made highlight-reel plays all season long. She robbed home runs from powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas along with a game-saving grand slam robbery against Texas A&M.

Korbe Otis also shined in the classroom, earning the prestigious Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA among participants at the championship site. She was also named the Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Otis joins a select group of Gators who have earned the Elite 90 honor, including Bennett Andersen (Men’s Basketball, 2025), Alex McMurtry (Gymnastics, 2017), Josie Kuhlman (Women’s tennis, 2017), and Emily Lortz (Lacrosse, 2024).

Otis began her collegiate career at Louisville before transferring to Florida following the 2023 season. After two WCWS appearances and numerous awards, her impact in Gainesville was impossible to ignore.

2025 also saw the rise of Freshman phenom Taylor Shumaker , earning NFCA Freshman of the Year after a record-breaking season. Shumaker quickly became one of the most feared hitters in the nation, leading the NCAA with 86 RBIs. Her season included 22 home runs, 72 runs scored, 17 doubles, and an eye-popping .818 slugging percentage. Her plate discipline and versatility made her even more dangerous — she drew 40 walks and successfully swiped 18 of 19 bases.

Senior Sendoff

Aside from their young stars, the Gators had a strong senior core that included Falby, Reagan Walsh, Otis, and graduate transfer Rylee Holtorf . Their leadership set the tone all season and was especially critical during Florida’s postseason surge each brought a unique element to the roster.

Head Coach Tim Walton is entering his 21st season at the helm of Gators softball, boasting a long and successful tenure. Under his leadership, the Gators have become a national powerhouse in collegiate softball. Walton has guided Florida to 13 WCWS appearances, including back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015.

Following Florida’s hard-fought elimination round loss to Tennessee, Falby reflected on her journey during the postgame press conference. Fighting back emotion, she expressed deep gratitude for her time in Gainesville: “I’m just so thankful to be a Gator. There’s no better place to end my career.”

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1928644030541291653