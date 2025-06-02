Gators Track & Field NCAA Outdoor East Preliminaries Results

Share Facebook

The Gators Track & Field team competed in the NCAA Outdoor East Preliminaries in Jacksonville last week. This was the first of two meets that make up the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Florida culminated 19 qualifying entries from Wednesday to Saturday that will move on to the next round of competition.

What can't Anthaya Charlton do??? 3rd ticket. She is unstoppable.#GoGators pic.twitter.com/4cNlewtjAm — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 31, 2025

Women’s Gators Track & Field

Women 100 Meter Dash (Prelims)

Anthaya Charlton (1st)

Women 100 Meter Dash (Semi-Finals)

Anthaya Charlton (3rd in flight, 5th overall)

Women 200 Meter Dash

Gabrielle Matthews (2nd)

Women 200 Meter Dash (Semi-Finals)

Gabrielle Matthews (3rd in flight, 9th overall)

Women 800 Meter Run (Prelims)

Layla Haynes (6th in flight)

Jessica Edwards (8th in flight)

Women 800 Meter Run (Semi-Finals)

Layla Haynes (6th in flight, 17th overall)

Women 5000 Meter Run

Hilda Olemomoi (6th in flight, 16th overall)

Tia Wilson (11th in flight, 17th overall)

Women 10000 Meter Run

Hilda Olemomoi (3rd)

Women 100 Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

Habiba Harris (1st)

Women 100 Meter Hurdles (Semi-Finals)

Habiba Harris (1st in flight, 1st overall)

Women 4×100 Meter Relay

Quincy Penn, Anthaya Charlton, Gabrielle Matthews, Habiba Harris, (2nd in flight, 5th overall)

Women Long Jump

Alyssa Banales (1st)

Anthaya Charlton (3rd)

Women Triple Jump

Asia Phillips (3rd)

Women Shot Put

Gracelyn Leiseth (1st)

Alida Van Daalen (7th)

Women Discus Throw

Akari Isaac (5th in flight, 15th overall)

Alida Van Daalen (2nd in flight, 2nd overall)

Gracelyn Leiseth (11th i flight, 28th overall)

Women Hammer Throw

Imani Washington (4th)

Women Javelin Throw

Elaina Perkins (2nd)

Evelyn Vanzwieten (7th)

43.17 – 🎟️x4⃣ Penn, Charlton, Matthews and Harris combine for the No. 6 4x100m relay time in school history!🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/cE7i5RAqNn — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 31, 2025

Men’s Gators Track & Field

Men 100 Meter Dash (Prelims)

Jaden Wiley (4th)

Men 100 Meter Dash (Semi-Finals)

Jaden Wiley (4th in flight, 13th overall)

Men 200 Meter Dash (Prelims)

Jaden Wiley (2nd in flight)

Men 400 Meter Dash (Prelims)

Ashton Schwartzman (2nd)

Rios Prude (4th)

Reheem Hayles (1st)

Malique Smith-Band (4th)

Jenoah McKiver (1st)

Justin Braun (5th)

Nicholas Spikes (5th)

Men 400 Meter Dash (Semi-Finals)

Jenoah McKiver (3rd in flight, 7th overall)

Nicholas Spikes (8th in flight, 23rd overall)

Reheem Hayles (6th in flight, 21st overall)

Ashton Schwartzman (7th in flight, 22nd overall)

Rios Prude (6th in flight, 16th overall)

Men 800 Meter Run (Prelims)

Joe Wester (8th)

Miguel Pantojas (8th)

Ryan Maseman (8th)

Gavin Nelson (8th)

Men 110 Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

Demaris Waters (1st)

Men 110 Meter Hurdles (Semi-Finals)

Demaris Waters (3rd in flight, 9th overall)

Men 4×100 Meter Relay

Justin Braun, Jaden Wiley, Malique Smith-Band, Garrett Fox, Reheem Hayles, (5th in flight, 11th overall)

Men 4×400 Meter Relay

Ashton Schwartzman, Reheem Hayles, Jenoah McKiver, Justin Braun, Nicholas Spikes (1st in flight)

Men Long Jump

Malcolm Clemons (5th)

Men Triple Jump

Jaden Lippett (2nd in flight, 10th overall)

Men Discus Throw

Jacob Lemmon (8th)

Men Javelin Throw

Leikel Cabrera Gay (4th)

The 4x400m relay collegiate leaders are Eugene-bound! 3:02.01 – 🎟️🤛#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/13fl67I9kp — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 31, 2025

Road to the Title

The Gator women had a runner-up finish at last year’s national meet. The last time they won a team championship was in 2022. They are looking to take home a title, having 11 entries qualify for the next round of the championships.

The Gator men are reigning NCAA Outdoor Track and Field champions. They won their third-consecutive outdoor team title in 2024, and they are looking to defend that title. The men’s team will move out of the preliminaries with 8 qualifying entries.

Next, Gators Track & Field will compete in the second round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 11th in Eugene, Oregon.