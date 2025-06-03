Three Gators Land on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

On Monday, the National Football Foundation revealed the names of players and coaches on the class of 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Three Florida football legends are on the ballot for next year’s class.

The Legends in Question

Brad Culpepper, DT (1988-91): Two-time All-SEC. He ranks sixth in Florida history with 47.5 career tackles for loss.

Alex Brown, DL (1998-01): Two-time All-American, three-time All-SEC, 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Florida’s all-time sack leader.

Percy Harvin, WR (2006-08): Two national championships and two SEC titles. Two-time All-American as a wide receiver and return man. Three-time All-SEC. In 2007, led the nation with a 9.2 rushing average.

Happy 37th birthday to the best athlete in college football history The legendary Percy Harvin pic.twitter.com/KgZy5Dx2dI — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) May 28, 2025

Florida’s Hall of Fame Legacy

Florida has 15 College Football Hall of Fame members with ten players and five coaches. Urban Meyer, inducted in 2025, was the most recent Gator inducted. Meyer coached from 2005–2010, winning two national championships and two SEC titles. Other inducted Florida head coaches include Bachman, Graves, Dickey, and Spurrier.

Florida’s notable stars in the College Football Hall of Fame include Dale Van Sickel (1927-29), Steve Spurrier (1964-66), Jack Youngblood (1968-70), Emmitt Smith (1987-89), Wilber Marshall (1980-83), Carlos Alvarez (1969-71), Danny Wuerffel (1993-96), Wes Chandler (1974-77), Lomas Brown (1981-84), and Tim Tebow (2006-09).

Voting and Induction Details

Those eligible to vote include current NFF Hall of Famers and NFF members with the voting deadline being July 1st. The NFF will announce the 2026 class in January. The ceremony takes place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Inductees will be honored at the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.