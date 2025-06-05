A Florida Gators helmet sits on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida Football Player Placed Under House Arrest Following Assault Allegations

17-year-old Stephon Shivers, a Freshman defensive lineman for Florida Football, was placed under house arrest by Alachua County Juvenile Court on June 4 following serious allegations of domestic violence on June 1.

June 1 Incident

According to the police report, Shivers was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with a female—whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the case—which reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation. The incident allegedly began after Shivers found undisclosed information on the woman’s phone that led to the dispute.

Shivers is accused of pinning the victim to the ground, choking her to the point where she struggled to breathe, and repeatedly punching her in the face. He reportedly weighs 399 pounds with a height of 6’4, outweighing the alleged victim by more than 200 pounds.

The victim claimed Shivers smashed her approximately $1,500 iPhone, pulled her hair, and blocked the doorway to prevent her escape.

In court, the victim alleged it was not an isolated incident. She described a pattern of abuse spanning several months, if not years.

After being read his Miranda rights, Shivers denied choking the victim or restricting her ability to leave the room. However, officers at the scene reported visible lacerations and injuries to the victim’s face that were still bleeding.

They also noted dents in the bedroom wall that appeared consistent with the size and shape of a cell phone. He admitted that he threw the victim’s cell phone against the dresser, according to the report.

Court Ruling

The investigation is ongoing.

