Texas Hunts First Softball National Championship After Game 1 Win

Texas Softball won a tight first game of the Women’s College World Series final 2-1 over Texas Tech.

The game reached a climax when two of the best players in the country faced off in crunch time. Texas catcher Reese Atwood stepped up to the plate down 1-0 with two outs and runners on first and third. On the mound was 2024 USA Softball Player of the Year, Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady.

Canady was one ball away from finishing the intentional walk, but Atwood connected with the 3-0 pitch, sending two runners home and giving Texas the lead. The Texas crowd erupted, and Texas held the lead to take Game 1.

"I knew it took one pitch and I knew I had my confidence."@atwood_reese picked up her first hit of the #WCWS in the biggest of moments to lead @TexasSoftball to a game one win. She is with @michellachester after the win. pic.twitter.com/iRhg16Hwe5 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 5, 2025

A tale of two programs

Both schools are looking to win their first ever softball national championship, but that’s where the similarities end between the programs.

Texas Tech’s softball team is new to competing for titles. This season is only the seventh time Texas Tech has made the NCAA Softball Tournament.

This season is also its most successful tournament showing. Texas Tech had never hosted a regional nor made it past the regional round before this season.

Texas, on the other hand, has been at the top of the college softball world before. This season marks its eighth Women’s College World Series in the 29 years of the program. That includes runner-up finishes in both 2022 and 2024. Texas also started the 2025 season ranked first in the country.

Tech’s ace

Canady has been the core of the Red Raiders’ rise to success this season. She appeared in 44 games this season with a 33-6 record and a 0.96 ERA. She previously appeared in 73 games in two years at Stanford.

Canady transferred to Texas Tech before the season and received a hefty deal from Texas Tech’s NIL collective. Her contract was reported to be the first in college softball worth more than $1 million.

The Red Raiders will look to hold on to their championship hopes tonight in Oklahoma City. You can catch Game 2 on ESPN with first pitch at 8 p.m.