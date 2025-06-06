Dooley’s High Five: Most Interesting Games On Aug. 30

Share Facebook

It is kind of a sad time around here. It won’t be long until all of the UF sports are done for the year and we have to find other outlets for our screaming at the TV.

“You call that a script?”

“How can you think anybody didn’t see that plot change coming?”

“What is wrong with some of these talk show hosts?

Or maybe that is just me.

Anyway, I’m going to bring you something to look forward to — the first big Saturday of college football. And while it might seem like it is years away as the heat gets turned up to match the humidity, it’s just a matter of surviving another talking season until August.

Today the High Five looks at the five most interesting games (Florida-Long Island did not make the list) on Aug. 30:

Alabama at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC: Nice way to start the season with some good old-fashioned negative rooting. Look for Alabama to get back to being relevant. FSU? Not so much.

LSU at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC: These are two possible playoff teams, but isn’t everybody before the season? Clemson may be the sexy pick here.

Texas at Ohio State, noon, FOX: I buried the lead, because this is the game everybody is going to cause people to lose their minds. The winner will be the new favorite to win it all.

Syracuse at Tennessee, noon, ABC: More than anything, we want to see how Tennessee looks after the drama of the offseason. Also, Jeff and I spent some time on The Tailgate with Syracuse coach Fran Brown and we both became fans.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m., FOX: If you can stay up this will be an intriguing matchup, especially if it’s just starting when you get home from watching the Gators play.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.