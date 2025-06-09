Ingram Steps Down As Hawthorne Girls’ Basketball Coach

Share Facebook

Cornelius Ingram is stepping down as Hawthorne girls’ basketball coach. Ingram coached the Hornets for eight seasons and led the program to three state titles with a record of 149-40. Hawthorne has promoted Shereka Jackson to replace him.

Ingram also serves as head coach for Hawthorne Football. Hetold the Gainesville Sun that he wanted to remain in the role as girl’s basketball coach until De’Mya Adams and Jhalea Jackson, two significant contributors for Hawthorne, were done playing in high school. With both graduated this year, he believes he achieved all that he wanted to in the high school ranks.

“I’m stepping down with a lot of years still left in me to do whatever I want,” Ingram said. “I know I did everything I was supposed to do as a head coach.”

A Winning Track Record

Ingram’s decision to stay on to coach the football team is a family affair. His son, Kyler, is going into his senior year and is expected to contribute on defense.

Ingram told the Gainesville Sun he is not sure how long he will remain with the football team.

Coach Ingram has officially stepped down as the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach, what an amazing run it was! 8 seasons

6 district titles

5 Final Four appearances

1 State Runner Up

3 State Championships

“I won’t say I won’t ever return back to girls basketball,” Ingram said. “I also won’t say that I’ll continue to coach football at Hawthorne after this football season, but I am coaching this upcoming season,”

Ingram departs from the girls basketball program with an incredible resume. He lead the Hornets to state championships in 2020, 2023, and 2024, while also winning two football state titles in 2022 and 2023.

His son, CJ, will play basketball at the University of Florida this upcoming season.

Cornelius, a Gator Football alumni himself, mentioned that his resignation will give him more time to watch CJ’s contribution to Florida Basketball.

A New Era

Jackson, who is replacing Ingram, has a proven background in coaching, having been an assistant on the AAU circuit for FLY and Tre Mann Elite. She was also a coach for Williston’s freshman girls team during the 2016-17 season.

In two separate Facebook posts announcing her new role, Jackson expressed her excitement and gratitude for the position.

“Thank you to the Hawthorne Administration for giving me such an amazing opportunity,” Jackson said. “And thank you to everyone who believed in me and what I bring to the game of girls basketball,”

She will lead a team of nine returning varsity players this upcoming season. Jackson and Hawthorne will chase their third FHSAA Class 1A Championship in four seasons.