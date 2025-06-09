Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) celebrates with first baseman Jonathan Aranda (62) after hitting a solo home run on the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Rays travel to Boston, looking to keep up their winning ways

In the series opener, the Tampa Bay Rays (35-30) travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox (32-35) tonight.

The two teams have met three times already this season, with the Red Sox taking 2-of-3. The Rays want to keep their current form, winning five of their last six games. The Red Sox are coming off a three-game series against the Yankees, where they won 2-of-3.

Four games in the AL East separate the Rays and Red Sox. The Rays are in second, 4.5 games behind, and the Red Sox are in fourth, 8.5 games behind the leading Yankees.

May 21, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Red Sox, coming into this matchup, have been hitting slightly better than the Rays over the last 10 games. The Red Sox are at .270 and the Rays are at .256 for their averages.

The projected starting pitchers for tonight’s matchup are Shane Baz (5-3; 4.96 ERA) and Brayan Bello (2-1; 3.91 ERA).

Baz has thrown against the Red Sox in his career. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA, with his most recent outing being his best with a 1.50 ERA on April 14, 2025. Bello has pitched against the Rays in his career as well. He is 2-4 with an average ERA of 5.73.

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tonight’s Game Information

The first pitch for tonight is set for 7:10 p.m.

The game can be watched on New England Sports Network or FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

