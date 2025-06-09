The Rays travel to Boston, looking to keep up their winning ways

Share Facebook

Twitter

In the series opener, the Tampa Bay Rays (35-30) travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox (32-35) tonight.

The two teams have met three times already this season, with the Red Sox taking 2-of-3. The Rays want to keep their current form, winning five of their last six games. The Red Sox are coming off a three-game series against the Yankees, where they won 2-of-3.

Four games in the AL East separate the Rays and Red Sox. The Rays are in second, 4.5 games behind, and the Red Sox are in fourth, 8.5 games behind the leading Yankees.

The Red Sox, coming into this matchup, have been hitting slightly better than the Rays over the last 10 games. The Red Sox are at .270 and the Rays are at .256 for their averages.

The projected starting pitchers for tonight’s matchup are Shane Baz (5-3; 4.96 ERA) and Brayan Bello (2-1; 3.91 ERA).

Baz has thrown against the Red Sox in his career. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA, with his most recent outing being his best with a 1.50 ERA on April 14, 2025. Bello has pitched against the Rays in his career as well. He is 2-4 with an average ERA of 5.73.

Tonight’s Game Information

The first pitch for tonight is set for 7:10 p.m.

The game can be watched on New England Sports Network or FanDuel Sports Network Sun.