Stanley Cup Finals Moves to Sunrise for Game 3

After both teams took a game in Edmonton, the Stanley Cup Finals travel to Sunrise, Florida, at 8:00 p.m. on TNT.

The Florida Panthers are coming off a 4-3 double overtime win in Game 2 on Friday.

MARCHAND CALLS GAME IN DOUBLE OVERTIME 😱 HIS SECOND GOAL OF GAME 2 TIES THE STANLEY CUP FINAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mzpZFh2J8L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2025

The Panthers want to use that momentum swinging victory as the series shifts back to Sunrise.

“It feels great,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of being back in Florida and in front of the team’s rowdy crowd to NHL.com.

“Our fans buzz at home, and we love that. It’s really exciting.”

On the other side of the locker room for the Edmonton Oilers, it is anything but the same. Traveling back 12 months to the Stanley Cup Finals last year. The Panthers took the series in seven games, ending in a 2-1 win at home.

“It’s a different, different feeling,” Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse told NHL.com on Sunday.

“It was very emotional for us. Obviously, a lot of memories come flying back,” Nurse said. “You get those whenever you return to a place you’ve played before in the playoffs, but losing a Game 7 here is always going to stick with you.”

Last year, the Panthers went up 3-0 before the Oilers took the next three, leading to the decisive Game 7.

Even though the same two teams are in the finals this year, it is still very different from last year’s. Through two games this year, teams have combined for 16 goals. Double the eight that were scored in last year’s opening two games.

Both games have also gone overtime. This is the sixth time in NHL history, the first since 2014, that the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have gone to overtime.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, the Panthers are looking to build on Friday’s win on their home ice. The Oilers look to regain the series lead and avoid falling behind to Florida for the second year running/

The game will be available on TNT/truTV/Max at 8 p.m. tonight.