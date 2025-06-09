Where’s Wingo? Florida Football Competes For 4-Star Receiver

Share Facebook

Four-star wide receiver, Somourian Wingo, just finished his official visit with Florida Football. At the moment, he has two top choices: the Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. Right now, it is a sunshine state showdown.

Four-star WR Somourian Wingo has been to #Florida several times now. His official visit allowed relationships to grow and the Gators are in high standing with the in-state receiver. “I would say Florida’s definitely top two.” ➡️: https://t.co/KtrqoDGv2o (VIP) pic.twitter.com/qgAQFGbuXW — Swamp247 (@Swamp_247) June 9, 2025

His Background

Wingo is rated as a top 20 receiver in the class of 2026. He is from Saint Augustine and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.

In high school, he has caught 65 passes for 1,040 yards (16.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He is a key player for St. Augustine High School. The team went 11-2 and made the semifinals of Florida’s 4A playoffs this past season. His sophomore season, Wingo finished with 29 catches for 531 yards and six touchdowns.

Wingo does not spend all of his time on the football field. He played the fields, and even the court. In fact, he is a multi-sport athlete. He plays basketball and also partakes in track and field.

On the court, per MaxPreps, Wingo plays as a point guard. He averages 16.6 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 3.1 steals per game, and 2.5 assists per game as a junior. Against Bartram Trail, he scored a season-high 35 points. In track and field, he posted a 53.19 time in the 400-meter dash as a sophomore.

https://twitter.com/_somourianwingo/status/1932045345136996517

Wingo’s many talents make him one of the nation’s brightest prospects for the next level. He is continuing to go through the recruitment process. An announcement from Wingo regarding where he plans to commit is not expected to come any earlier than late July. Home may be where the heart is and where he remains, Florida being the closest school to his hometown. Only time will tell if another team sways his decision.

Where’s Wingo?

Wingo will hit the road for two out-of-state official visits. Per 247Sports, he has an official visit to Alabama on Friday. After that, he will travel to South Carolina for an official visit on June 20.