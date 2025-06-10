Florida Football Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail

Share Facebook

Gators football hosted 11 recruits during its third official visit weekend. Since Sunday, three prospects have committed to the program.

Week 3 Official Visitors

Brody Jennings (4-Star CB, Michigan commit)

Cederian Morgan (5-Star WR)

Chancellor Campbell (3-Star OT)

Darryon Williams (4-Star ATH, FSU Commit)

Hezekiah Harris (4-Star EDGE, Auburn Commit)

Jake Kreul (5-Star EDGE)

Kekua Aumua (3-Star TE)

KJ Ford (4-Star EDGE)

Lincoln Watkins (3-Star TE)

Preston Carey (4-Star DL)

Somourian Wingo (4-Star WR)

Commits Since Sunday

Chancellor Campbell

Chancellor Campbell committed to the Gators on Sunday. This multi-sport athlete, who also plays high school basketball, is from Saint Petersburg, Florida. He will bring his talents to Gainesville in 2026.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Chancellor Campbell has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’8 307 OT from St. Petersburg, FL chose the Gators over Georgia, Ohio State, & Penn State “Gator Boys Stay Hot!”https://t.co/hocBg6juIi pic.twitter.com/3YeGqU4frH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2025

Justin Williams

Justin Williams announced that his talents are staying at home. This Gainesville native will travel 15 minutes down the road from Buchholz High School to play for Florida. Williams announced his commitment on Sunday.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Justin Williams has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 190 WR from Gainesville, FL chose the Gators over Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, & Indiana “From the Backyard to The Swamp #GoGators”https://t.co/GLSODgyZpp pic.twitter.com/euGPyE8QOP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2025

Kekua Aumua

Kekua “Rhino” Aumua is the No. 32 tight end prospect in the class of 2026. Aumua is originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, but he currently lives in the Sunshine State to play football at IMG Academy. He will travel from Bradenton to Gainesville, having announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday after his official visit.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Kekua “Rhino” Aumua has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 260 TE from Kahuku, Hawaii chose the Gators over North Carolina, Cal, & Washington “For the ones who believed in me, Gator boys stay hot!”https://t.co/efvCpNKhgT pic.twitter.com/dZqmZhXY8i — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2025

Looking Ahead

Another Gators’ target and Floridian, Javarii Luckas (3-Star OT), has announced his commitment date. According to 247Sports, he is projected to choose Florida. On June 16, that prediction may become a reality.

Commitment date: June 16!! — Javarii (@Javarii_Luckas) June 9, 2025

This week, the Gators will host their fourth official visit weekend. Around 20 prospects will make a trip to The Swamp. Prospect, JaReylan McCoy (4-Star DL), cancelled his official visit to Texas so he could return to Florida for a second time. McCoy will visit from Tupelo, Mississippi.

NEWS: Elite 2026 DL JaReylan McCoy has cancelled his OV to Texas & instead is set to return to Florida this weekend, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’7 245 DL from Tupelo, MS already took an Official Visit to the Gators May 30thhttps://t.co/SJoZAWQnn5 pic.twitter.com/CNKThlPaJW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2025

With 81 days until kickoff in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and about two months until the start of fall training camp, Florida Football is getting its Gators in a row. Prospects will continue to cycle through Gainesville as the current team prepares for the upcoming season.