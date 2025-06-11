Colts’ Richardson To Host Free Youth Camp In Gainesville

Share Facebook

Gator football alumni and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will host his youth camp, the Anthony Richardson Football Skills Academy, in his hometown of Gainesville.

The camp, as part of the Anthony Richardson Foundation, is free for the public on June 21 at Citizens Park. For Richardson, the camp is an opportunity for young athletes to learn about character-building through high-level athletic training.

“This is about more than football. It’s about showing kids that with hard work, discipline, and the right support, they can achieve anything on the field and in life,” Richardson told the Alachua Chronicle.

The camp will include a parent summit called “Navigating the Journey of Parenting Athletes” hosted by Richardson’s mother, LaShawnda Cleare. The summit will help parents by having experts lead conversations on topics including financial literacy, mental health, access to legal services and more. The goal is to help families support their children on their athletic journey.

“I want them to walk away from this experience believing in themselves and knowing they have a team behind them,” Richardson said.

Back For More

Richardson led Florida at quarterback from 2020-2022 before going 4th overall to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is currently out with a shoulder injury, though he is expected to be back for Colts training camp.

Richardson shoulder has been a consistent issue, being sidelined for most of 2023 with a similar injury. In his second year, he threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions amidst shoulder and oblique injuries.

Richardson will compete with former Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones for the Colt’s starting job next season. Their battle for first on the depth chart begins at Indianapolis’ training camp, which will begin July 26th.