Florida Track And Field Team To Compete In Championship

The NCAA Track and Field Championships kick off Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Florida men’s team looks to defend its outdoor title. The men have dominated the NCAA in recent years, winning three consecutive championships. Meanwhile, the women look to earn their first team title since 2022. Both the men’s and women’s teams previously won the team titles in 2022, making Florida the first school to sweep the team titles since 2015.

Florida qualified for 19 overall entries in the championships following its performances in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East preliminaries.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1932820863965147536

Day 1

Wednesday is day one of the men’s competition. Florida will be represented by 14 athletes in eight events. The men’s team is currently No. 15 in the NCAA Men’s team rankings, with 112.25 points.

The men will compete in four semifinals Wednesday: the 4x100m relay, the 110m hurdles, the 110m hurdles, 400m, and the 4x400m relay. Gator athletes will also appear in the javelin throw final and the long jump final.

Florida has five returning All-Americans on the men’s side. Of these five, Malcolm Clemons, Jenoah McKiver, and Reheem Hayles qualified for the championship and will compete in various events.

Holloway’s Impact

Florida has become a track and field powerhouse under Mike Holloway. Holloway was named head coach of both teams since 2007. In his time as coach, he has led Florida to 14 NCAA championships, in both outdoor and indoor track and field. He has won 12 championships on the men’s side since 2010.

No other Division 1 program has won as many championships as Holloway has since 2010. He is one of only six coaches to win at least ten titles. His victory in 2022 made him one of just two coaches in any Division 1 sport to win ten team titles.

Trained all year for this moment. Now it’s time to deliver.#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/BlOMfYqfQo — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 11, 2025

The men’s team will begin competing today at 7:05 p.m. Day 2 of the men’s championships will be on Friday. The women will compete on Thursday and Saturday.