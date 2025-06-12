Four Gators Named Preseason All-Americans

Share Facebook

\College Football reporter Phil Steele named four Florida Gators to his 2025 Preseason All-American Team, one Gator named to each of the four teams.

Rocco Underwood

Following being named the 2024 Mannelly Award winner, an honor given to the best long snapper in collegiate football, Underwood earned a first-team selection. The redshirt senior had 103 snaps in his third season as the starting long snapper. In those snaps, Underwood had a fumble recovery and three total tackles.

Rocco underwood earned my respect yesterday pic.twitter.com/mLxlrkknYS — ESPM College Football (@ESPMCFB) September 22, 2024

Jake Slaughter

Offensive Lineman Jake Slaughter earned a second team selection entering his final season as a Gator. Slaughter also earned heavy praise from NFL scouts, as he was a projected first-round pick in the NFL Draft this past year.

Furthermore, Slaughter currently holds as a first-round grade for next season’s draft, after he graduates from Florida.

Slaughter has started every game for the Florida Gators the past three seasons. Additionally, the 2024 First-Team All-American only allowed one sack last season. Slaughter led Florida in Pro Football Focus offense, pass block, and run block grades.

Jake Slaughter and Knijeah Harris with some teaching tape on this play. pic.twitter.com/LNE4A7NEo9 — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) August 31, 2024

Caleb Banks

Steele named redshirt senior, Caleb Banks, to the third team. In his second season as a Gator, the defensive lineman earned 21 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Banks earned the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Ole Miss.

Florida DT Caleb Banks was a monster against Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/hoQsF8OTui — 2StripesCPD (@2StripesCPD) November 25, 2024

Eugene Wilson III

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, wide receiver, Eugene Wilson III, earned a fourth team selection. Wilson scored six touchdowns and had 538 receiving yards in his freshman season. In the four games he did play in last season, he averaged 66.5 receiving yards per game out of 19 total catches.

Harrison Bailey to Eugene Wilson, who comes down with it on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/d77lKrjA8L — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) March 8, 2025

Upcoming

The Gators’ season opener will be on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. They will play Long Island University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida’s Preseason All-Americans will be put to the test this season as the Gators take on seven projected AP Top 25 opponents next season.