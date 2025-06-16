Apr 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Magic Trade for Grizzlies’ Star Desmond Bane

Carston Handy June 16, 2025 NBA, Orlando Magic 93 Views

On Sunday, the Orlando Magic made the first major move of the NBA Offseason before it even began. The Magic have traded four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzles for shooting guard Desmond Bane.

Bane was a first round draft pick out of TCU in 2020. He was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics, who eliminated the Magic in the First Round of the 2025 Playoffs. He was then traded in November 2020 to the Grizzles where he went on to play up until the trade.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family,” Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

The Magic are looking to build on their quick post season exit. Bane brings in efficiency beyond the 3-point line a place where the Magic struggled last season.

Mar 9, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) is congratulated by guard Brandon Parrish (11) after making the game-winning free throws in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the Big 12 Championship Tournament at Sprint Center. TCU won 85-82. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Last season the Magic ranked last in 3-point field goal percentage (31.8%) and were also last in catch-and-shoot 3s. The Magic 3-point percent is the worst since the 2015-16 Los Angeles Lakers.

Since joining the league in 2020, Bane is one of three players to have 800 made 3-pointers and 40% 3-point shooting. His average for 3-point shots since is 41.0%. Last season Bane averaged 19.2 points per game.

Who is leaving?

The Magic traded away Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. Caldwell-Pope, a shooting guard, spent one season in Orlando averaging 837 points in the 77 games he started. The Grizzles will be the sixth team Caldwell-Pope has played for since entering the league in 2013.

Caldwell-Pope has been a part of two championship-winning squads, with the Lakers (2019-20) and Nuggets (2022-23).

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives in against Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the third quarter Monday at Chase Center. [Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images]
Anthony has sent his entire career, up until Sunday, at the Magic. He was apart of the same draft as Bane, 2020, and featured in all five seasons in Orlando.

Anthony, 25, averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 67 games this season. He has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in five seasons, all with the Magic.

