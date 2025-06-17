Florida Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents Released

Share Facebook

The 2026 SEC opponents have been released for the Florida Gators women’s basketball team, including a home matchup against National Championship runner-up South Carolina.

SEC Matchups

Florida’s home schedule includes Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Texas.

The away schedule consists of Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

The only opponent the Gators will face twice is Auburn, with one home and one away matchup.

Auburn and Florida faced off twice last year, once in the regular season and once in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers took the first matchup, but the Gators prevailed in the postseason.

2024-25 Season

Florida ended the 2024-25 season just above .500 with a 19-18 overall record and a 5-11 conference record.

The Gators upset Alabama in the second round of the SEC Tournament, foreshadowing a bright future for freshman standout Liv McGill.

Due to a quarterfinal run in the conference tournament, Florida earned a bid to the WBIT, advancing as far as the semifinals before falling to Minnesota.

Players to Watch

K’Nisha Godfrey and Sarah Deng are important players Florida picked up in the transfer portal, adding experience and depth.

Additionally, McGill, Laila Reynolds, and Me’Arah O’Neal are key returners for the Orange and Blue.

SEC play will start for the Gators on January 1.