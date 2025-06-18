Four Gators to participate in MLB Draft Combine

Share Facebook

Four Florida Gator baseball players accepted invitations to the 2025 MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, AZ from June 17 to June 21.

This is the third year that Chase Field hosts the combine, an event held to prepare high school and collegiate athletes for the MLB Draft.

Colby Shelton

Shelton leads the Gators on MLB’s Draft Prospect rankings, ranked No. 137. The shortstop was drafted last year in the 20th round by the Washington Nationals in the 2024 Draft, before returning to Gainesville for his third collegiate season. Shelton played in 45 games for the Gators before suffering a wrist injury. In those 45 games, Shelton had 66 hits and a .377 batting average.

With near plus-plus raw power and the most of any of the top middle infielders in this class, Colby Shelton is expected to be a top 50 overall pick.@DSeifertD1PBR highlights the @GatorsBB star and other top middle infield prospects in the 2025 #MLBDraft ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BH8tmAUORl — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 11, 2025

Pierce Coppola

This is Coppola’s second year of draft eligibility, going undrafted last year. The 6’8 southpaw had a career best 2.53 ERA and held opponents to 12 hits and 43 strikeouts. This was Coppola’s fourth season with the Florida Gators, but he has missed much time due to injury.

Pierce Coppola struck out 10 in just 3.2 IP against Alabama, his third outing since March 1. He’s easy to dream on as a prospect at 6-foot-8 with plenty of whiffs generated from the left side. His health is the only thing that’s really stood in his way.

pic.twitter.com/4qyNQk5V87 — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) May 16, 2025

Jake Clemente

This is Jake Clemente‘s first year being draft-eligible. The RHP, ranked the No. 184 draft prospect, held opponents to a .181 batting average and was credited with seven saves for the Gators. Clemente, who’s fastball tops out around 95 mph, earned a spot on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.

RHP Jake Clemente (@GatorsBB) pumped mid-90s heaters while punching out 6 over 3 IP in relief. Breaker (clip) at 83-85 was a reliable pitch for him & got some uncomf swings. @PG_Draft R-Soph./'25 elig. pic.twitter.com/keKMHZUFpq — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 20, 2025

Brody Donay

Donay is eligible for the draft for the first time as well. The designated hitter/catcher co-lead the Gators in home runs with 18, sharing the lead with infielder Bobby Boser (ranked the 183rd Draft Prospect). He also lead the team in slugging percentage with .646. As catcher, Donay committed eight errors and allowed three passed balls.

Jr C Brody Donay (@GatorsBB) showing off his monster juice for an opposite field HR. 6-5/235 w/ huge power to all fields that comes so easy; big arm behind the dish too. ‘25 Elig. @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/qIBtZ4UnOZ — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) May 20, 2025

Next Up

The MLB Draft will be July 13 and 14 in Atlanta, GA. Several Gators are eligible for the 2025 Draft, but only these four accepted invitations to the MLB Combine.