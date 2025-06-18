Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Update

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13 in 2024) conclude their offseason programs and look to reset as they prepare for a new NFL season. Mandatory mini-camp took place from June 10-12, 2025, at the Miller Electric Center.

Setbacks from last year’s campaign led to staff changes at nearly all levels, including the hiring of new head coach Liam Coen. During the offseason, Coen and the other staff will search for talent to fill positions.

Rookies on the Rise

Travis Hunter, a two-way player for the Colorado Buffalos, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter excelled as both a cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter finished his college career with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he totaled 67 tackles, 7 interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

During camp and preseason, Hunter will prioritize the offensive side of things, becoming comfortable in his receiver position. The Jaguars will still look to utilize him on defense as well.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone on Travis Hunter’s usage: "It'll be in terms of one game to the next. Where does it fit? Where does it make the most sense? Certain game plans might dictate usage differently. Time will truly tell." pic.twitter.com/KJlr5oGpOB — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 17, 2025

Bringing more excitement to the Jaguars’ offense is second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas Jr. played in 16 of 17 games last season, registered 1,282 yards, 10 touchdowns on 87 receptions. After his rookie season, Thomas totaled the third-most receiving yards in the NFL. In CBS Sports, Pete Prisco put together his list of top-100 players ahead of the 2025 season, ranking Thomas at No. 44, with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen at No. 76.

Hunter and Thomas are a strong pairing in the league that can become a transformative duo for the Jaguars’ offense.

Looking to Lawrence

Fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to bring hope and excitement to the franchise. Lawrence was drafted in the First round in 2021 and has been with the Jaguars ever since. In the 2024 regular season, Lawrence completed 172 passes out of 284 attempts for 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Through only five seasons in the league, Lawrence will undergo another system change. Though there is not much about Lawrence’s style of play that is changing, he will look to adjust the details of a new offense.

Looking Forward

Training camp looks to begin mid-late July, with rookies reporting July 19 and veterans July 22. Additionally, the Jaguars’ week three opponent, the Miami Dolphins, will host a preseason joint practice starting Aug. 21.