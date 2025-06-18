Panthers Win Stanley Cup in Game 6 Rout of Oilers

Share Facebook

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup Tuesday in a 5-1 rout of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Game 6 win gave the Panthers their second Stanley Cup in a row. The Panthers became the 17th NHL franchise to win two Stanley Cups and the 10th to win back-to-back.

the moment we became back-to-back champions pic.twitter.com/8bjneuBEK2 — x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 18, 2025

Florida highlights

Florida capped off its cup win with another offensive masterclass. Florida’s Sam Reinhart scored four goals, including two empty net goals in the final period.

Panthers center Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Stanley Cup Playoff MVP. Bennett logged 15 goals and seven assists in the playoffs, with five goals in the final.

But it wasn’t just individual offensive performance that elevated Florida. The Panthers scored three goals in 18 shots in the first two periods, while Edmonton laid an egg in its 20 shots in the same time frame. Florida finished the playoffs with five or more goals in 12 of its last 13 wins.

While the offense paved the way to the cup, the Panthers had plenty of help in the net. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky saved 28 of Edmonton’s 29 shots in Game 6, with only a late-game backdoor rebound sneaking past the netminder. Bobrovsky finished the playoffs with a .914 save percentage and a 2.20 goals allowed average.

https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers/status/1935345882171408840

Edmonton’s Game 6

Edmonton’s stars fell flat in Game 6. Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl logged a point. The lone Oilers goal was scored by Vasily Podkolzin. It was his third goal of the playoffs and only his 11th goal of the season.

After Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard allowed four goals in Game 5, the Oilers opted for Stuart Skinner in net for Game 6. Skinner saved 20 of 23 shots.

With the Florida win, the United States has extended its win streak against Canadian teams in the Stanley Cup. A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, making this year’s loss the 32nd year in a row without a championship.

https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers/status/1935367179559444752

The Panthers’ championship celebration is scheduled for Sunday across Fort Lauderdale Beach.