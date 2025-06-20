Dooley’s High Five: Here’s A Way To 10-2 For Florida Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

OK, so we are knuckle deep into talking seasons which is when lists become very popular.

And because The High Five invented lists (at least that’s what I tell my wife) let’s go to the Summer of Scam, which is basically putting info out there that you will have forgotten by the time toe meets leather.

Today’s talking point will be Florida’s schedule and I have taken the liberty of spelling it out in five sections.

First Tier — the beginning

It’s not like the last three years of the Billy Napier ERA with two Utes and an Ibis. Florida plays Long Island and USF at home and anything less than a convincing 2-0 will be a concern.

Second tier — the gauntlet

I’m a big believer that the season will be defined by the three-game stretch of LSU (away), Miami (away) and Texas in The Swamp. Two possible top NFL picks and a $4 million quarterback. Win two of these three and you’re on your way to something.

Third tier — the middle

It’s never easy in this league, but these are two games you kind of need to win— at Texas A&M and at home against Mississippi State.

Fourth tier — the road

Next up — three straight weeks without a home game. Florida-Georgia in Jacksonburg, at Kentucky and at Ole Miss. Find a way to win two of these games and we’re talking playoff.

Fifth tier — home cooking

Florida finishes at home with Tennessee and FSU. Nobody has any realistic idea how good either team will be, especially that late in the season. Just win, baby. That is how you get to 10-2.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.