Oklahoma City and SGA Storm Past Pacers in Game 7 to Win NBA Title

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time since relocating from Seattle, defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in a decisive Game 7.

“I’m just glad and happy that my dreams have been able to come true… it’s a win for the family,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder with a game-high 29 points.

Joining NBA legends

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP, capped a historic postseason by joining elite company, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to win the scoring title, league MVP, and Finals MVP in the same season. He now stands alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“It’s hard to believe I’m part of that group,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s hard to even fathom that I’m that type of basketball player sometimes.”

The championship marks the franchise’s second ever, the first came in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics, and its first in Oklahoma City since the team’s relocation in 2008.

Fueled by smart drafting and player development, the Thunder transformed from a lottery team in 2021 to NBA champions, proving patience can still pay off in today’s league.

Oklahoma City’s young core delivered in the moment. Chet Holmgren added 18 points and 8 rebounds, while Jalen Williams contributed key defensive stops and timely baskets. Holmgren, the former No. 2 overall pick, was a steady presence inside all night.

Where did Haliburton go?

For Indiana, heartbreak came early. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton exited the game with 4:55 left in the first quarter after suffering a lower right leg injury. It was later confirmed to be an achilles injury.

“What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.

Haliburton was unable to return but watched from the locker room surrounded by family. After the final buzzer, he stood in the tunnel to embrace each of his teammates one by one as they walked off the floor.

With the win, Oklahoma City completes a remarkable climb from rebuilding to reigning champions, validating years of draft picks, player development, and patience. The Thunder’s youth, talent, and poise suggest this may only be the beginning of a new NBA dynasty.

For the Pacers, the loss, and Haliburton’s injury, brings a cruel end to an inspiring run. But on this night, it’s Oklahoma City’s moment. Seventeen years after arriving, the Thunder have finally brought a title home.