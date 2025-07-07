Dooley’s Back Nine: College Football’s ‘Talking Season’ Approaching Kickoff

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after a glorious weekend unless you like watching sports. We put that on hold for a few days.

10. So, this time of the year was christened “Talking season” by my podcast partner Steve Spurrier many years ago and if he had patented it, well, he’d be richer. But for me, this is the time of the year when I am like the third quarter of a Florida game. I sway this way and then back the other way. And then I sing some Tom Petty. No, here’s the deal — I go back and forth on this Florida football team even though nothing has changed in the last couple of months. I have a ceiling of 10-2 and a floor of 5-7 and I can see either one happening, but really can’t see any one scenario coming for sure. Maybe I need some help.

11. For example, Florida has a brutal four-game stretch early with games at LSU, at Miami, at home against Texas and at Texas A&M. I checked the Vegas spreads and Florida is an underdog in all four right now. The Gators are even 7-point underdogs at home to the ‘Horns. Also, the Gators are underdogs against Georgia. People who wonder about the 6.5 over/under for the Gators’ win total need to only look at the fact that — at best — Florida will be a favorite in seven games. And that’s where I start to get worried.

12. But I also have told people that Florida is better equipped to handle this schedule even though it is more difficult than last year’s. Soon, we will see if Billy Napier not only tweaked things last year after that terrible start, but also if he has learned enough in three seasons at UF to not allow another bad start. It is important to note that Napier’s first three Florida teams have not made it to Oct. 1 without two losses. That has to change. You can’t count on the backend of the season saving you again.

13. You see the kinds of problems I have? I should just enjoy the summer and not think about it. But my circuits aren’t wired that way. I want to play golf and lounge by the pool, but my mind is riddled with negative thoughts, Maybe I allow myself too much negative rooting.

14. With all the fanfare about recruiting and talking season, both of the programs who use bats are quietly putting together nice portal acquisitions. Kevin O’Sullivan has rebuilt his infield and Tim Walton seems to get a player a day. You know as well as I do that we have no idea until they show up and start competing in this conference just how good they might be, but the biggest get for Sully might be a guy who did play in this conference last year — Ethan Surowiec from Ole Miss.

15. The Big 12ish made a decision to cancel voting for the predicted football order of finish in the league because the hacks picked Okie State to win it (the Slowpokes won zero games in the league) and Arizona State to finish last (the Devils won the conference). That’s a bit of an overreaction. Preseason polls are fun and harmless. Get over it.

16. It’s not like you are letting the fans vote (although in the SEC there are voters who wear team gear into the press center). What all of the leagues and all of the awards need to do is reduce the number of voters down to the people who really watch the games and understand the sport. For example, I’d knock the Heisman Trophy voters down to 100 if I get to appoint them. Like that is going to happen.

17. You can tell I’m in a football mood. SEC Media Days (July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta) are right around the corner. I’m already working on another story for WRUF.com on the five most interesting stories in Atlanta. Send your suggestions to patrickdooley54@gmail.com. Keep them clean.

18. Man, I heard some good tunes at back-to-back parties this weekend. Also swam in three different pools. It was a good Fourth. This playlist did make an appearance:

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.