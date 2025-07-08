Florida Gymnast Riley McCusker Announces Fifth Year

Share Facebook

Florida Gymnastics senior Riley McCusker announced her return for a fifth year on Instagram Monday afternoon. After spending her junior year sidelined due to an ankle injury, the 2025 SEC Uneven Bar Champion will use her final year of eligibility in the 2026 season.

Riley McCusker announced today that she is officially coming back for a fifth year with the Florida Gators! #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/KTa4kNhqQD — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) July 7, 2025

Before Florida

This Gator was a six-time U.S. National Team Member in her elite gymnastics career. McCusker also won the team gold at the 2018 World Championship and won four medals at the 2019 Pan American Games, including a gold on uneven bars and in the team competition.

She committed to compete for Florida in 2016 and was set to enroll in the fall of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back the Tokyo Games, McCusker deferred for another year to pursue her Olympic dreams. However, because of an injury she sustained at the 2021 U.S. Classic a month before the team selection, she was only able to compete bars at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, limiting her chances.

A fourth place finish in the bar competition prevented her from making the team, and McCusker shifted her focus toward being a Gator.

Gator Career

In her time at Florida, McCusker has specialized in the uneven bars, but has also appeared on beam. She has a career high of 9.95 on the beam, and her most recent performance came when she filled in for fellow senior Sloane Blakely just after her injury at Oklahoma on Feb. 21.

McCusker achieved her one career perfect 10.0 when she anchored bars for the Gators at the 2025 SEC Championship. She contributed to the record-breaking lineup, as Florida achieved the highest team bar score in NCAA history (49.85).

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” McCusker said on March 22 following the Gators’ third place finish at SECs. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to get a 10 in NCAA, so I’m just so excited.”

https://twitter.com/NCAA_Gymnastics/status/1903624725848543351