Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida Football’s Season Will Be More About Napier

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Back Nine comes at you as we careen toward the start of college football. Practice is only days away. Gentlemen, start your salivating.

10. We are getting there now that SEC Media Days have ended and 17 percent of the accredited media has voted on the preseason predictions. Yes, despite the league saying 1,200 people were credentialed, only 204 people took the time to vote. This is not unusual, but hardly should be taken seriously because the event was in Atlanta which meant a good number of the media had Georgia connections. Still, the Bulldogs were ranked behind Texas, which tells you how much pressure is on a win-it-all-or-bust season for the ‘Horns. Florida was voted sixth, which is a pretty good place to be. You are supposed to be good, but nobody is really sure.

11. I’m in that same boat. I was so impressed with all of the interviews Billy Napier did, but I have been impressed with him before. This season is way more about Napier than it is DJ Lagway. Lagway is physically fine no matter how many people want to put a “mysterious shoulder injury” label on him. Yes, he needs to stay healthy, but that is one of 22 positions. OK, it is the most important, but it was also encouraging how Napier talked about how much he has studied how Florida has not started fast. Face it, if Cam Rising doesn’t throw a terrible pick in the end zone three seasons ago, Florida would likely be 0-3 in openers under Napier. He can’t wait until the first bye week to straighten things out again.

12. The most stunning example of lazy voting would be that Missouri was picked 12th. Has anybody looked at the schedules? Mizzou doesn’t play a road game until Oct. 18 and has the only soft SEC schedule in the league (no Texas, no Georgia, no LSU). I think that group of Tigers could end up in Atlanta. I don’t want to see that and I don’t think anyone would, but it could happen if Eli Drinkwitz finds a quarterback.

13. John Talty wrote on CBS Sports about the ways he would change Media Days. Fewer players, make it two days instead of four, don’t let anybody with a pulse who asks for a credential to receive one. Save your breath John. I was telling Mike Slive the same thing many moons ago. The SEC is built on overwhelming you with the numbers and that is never going to change.

14. On the 18th hole of the British Open on Sunday, I screamed at the TV, “Of course he hit it pin high!!!” Scottie Scheffler is a machine and I don’t know if I have seen anyone better at hitting his iron shots the exact correct distance. Scheffler is so focused with his head down at all times, but he did seem to try to enjoy the thrill of victory more than usual. He said in his Tuesday presser that he has to get better at that and we know he’ll have plenty of opportunities.

15. That’s four majors and it might be more if he hadn’t cut his hand making ravioli and started slow this season. There were certainly some Tiger comparisons even though he has a long way to go to catch the GOAT, but there is one that I saw after watching four days from Royal Portrush. When Scheffler is in the lead, everyone seems to back down, just the way they would do with Tiger. He forces you to try to hit hero shots and that doesn’t work at majors.

16. I saw several stadiums started their “Coldplay cams” during breaks in games and if you don’t know what I’m talking about just Google it. All I could think of when that couple was caught on tape was George Costanza saying to his boss, “Was that wrong?”

17. On Thursday, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill will unveil the latest portrait of a national champ painted by James Bates. Todd Golden will be honored and you can contact the restaurant for tickets. Let me ask this question — if Golden wins two more of those titles, will they rename the court? It would be a good problem to have, but we also have to remember Florida would not be considered in the argument for “blue-blood status” if it were not for Billy Donovan. Also, never forget how hard it is to win one game in the tournament, let alone six.

18. It was a steamy weekend that included some pool time and some bad golf. There is rarely such a thing as bad pool time especially with this playlist:

“Liar” by Built to Spill and stay with this one. I think you will like it. No, it is not the Three Dog Night song.

“Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL.

And for a real oldie, ”Bottle of Wine” by The Fireballs. There seems to be a theme here and I’m not even a wine drinker.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.