Dooley’s High Five: Florida’s Most Important Games To Win For Special Season

Talking season is officially over now that everybody has had their media days, free cold cuts and watered-down drinks.

We move now to the start of the season, which is not media days, but the start of summer camp.

I always say no good news can come from summer camp, only injuries. Getting through the next few weeks healthy is huge.

All that said, let’s go through what the High Five thinks are the most important games to win if this is going to be a special season.

At Miami, Sept. 20: This one is personal. Florida needs to get back at the Hurricanes for last year, but also put a Godzilla-sized footprint on South Florida for recruiting purposes. Texas Oct. 4: The Horndogs are every sane person’s pick to win the SEC. They are really good. You have them at home. Announce your presence on the college football relevancy meter with authority. Georgia, Nov. 1: The Bulldogs feel vulnerable, so this may be the year. They write books about this game. Be one of the best chapters. At LSU, Sept. 13: This is the first of five ginormous road games for the Gators this season. Set the tone from the start of it. Make those corn dog eaters miserable. Tennessee, Nov. 22: We have no idea where these teams will be in the penultimate game of the season, but it will still be massive. The Swamp needs this one, especially so untraditionally late in the year.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.