Florida’s Owen Field is First General Manager in NCAA Gymnastics

Gator Gymnastics associate head coach Owen Field is adding the title of general manager ahead of the 2026 season. He is the first in NCAA Gymnastics to hold this position.

“This is huge step for our sport and for the Gators gymnastics program,” head coach Jenny Rowland said.

Coaching History

Field came to Gainesville for the 2016 season after graduating from the University of Nebraska, where he was a manager and volunteer coach for the women’s gymnastics team for six years. This was the same year Rowland began her tenure with Florida. He was also the volunteer coach for the women’s squad at Southern Utah in 2011.

Serving as the uneven bar coach, Field coached four Gators to an NCAA Bar National Championship. Ten of his athletes at Florida received 18 All-American honors on the exercise, including Alyssa Arana and Leanne Wong last season. His efforts also contributed to the Gators receiving the highest bar score in NCAA history (49.85) at the 2025 SEC Championship.

The core four Florida coaches just wrapped up their 10th season working together. Field and assistant coaches Adrian Burde and Jeremy Miranda were named the 2025 WCGA Region 5 Assistant Coaches of the Year. Field and Burde received this honor in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020, as well.

“His leadership and vision continues to raise the bar and this move reflects the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics,” Rowland said.

The crew also welcomes the recently-graduated all-around star Wong to the staff, as she will serve as the student assistant coach this year. Field now coaches Wong in her elite career. He even joined her in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games when she was a replacement athlete for U.S.A. Gymnastics for the second time.

Promotions

Field was named associate head coach last summer, and he is already elevating his position once again. His G.M. responsibilities include NIL education, database systems, analytics and student-athlete development. This is a technical role on top of his coaching and recruitment expertise.