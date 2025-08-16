Dooley’s High Five: What Florida Football Must Do To Have Special Season

OK, peeps, we are closing in on that time of the year when butterflies start hatching in our guts and we all want to go take back our predictions.

Yes, the season is around the corner, lurking like a massive beast with slobber coming out of one corner of its mouth and still able to give you a come-hither look.

It doesn’t help your anxiousness that the Gators have been wearing more boots than a cowboys’ saloon this summer, but let’s look at what Florida needs to do this season.

The High Five will give way to the Grading The Gators feature on Aug. 30, but before we get that far, the five things Florida must do to have a special season in 2025:

1. Win the turnover margin again

In 2023, Florida’s turnover margin was minus-5. Last year it was plus-6. That’s the difference between 5-7 and 8-5. It also helped that FSU lost eight fumbles in the regular-season finale. But Florida’s 14 interceptions were a welcome change from the previous four years of single-digit picks.

2. Start faster

You all know this. Florida has not made it to Oct. 1 without at least two losses under coach Billy Napier. This team needs to play like its hair is on fire from the start instead of waiting until it gets desperate.

3. Finally be a winner in the red zone

It was an obvious issue in so many games last year. It will be tempting to just pound the ball down close with a veteran offensive line and two stud running backs, but the red zone is a different animal. I know Napier spent a lot of the offseason working on it, but they have to get more creative.

4. Stars have to be stars

You have some really good players now Billy. They have to play like four- and five-star recruits. Your best players have to play their best when the glare from the spotlight gets the brightest. And it is the job of the coaching staff to put them in positions to succeed.

5. Win third down, guys

The Gators were 92nd in third-down conversions a year ago. By contrast, Florida’s fourth opponent (Miami) led the nation and its third opponent (LSU) was sixth. Florida was 75th in third-down defense. Three of its opponents this year were in the top 10. I think the point has been made. Get better.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

