WRUF Returns to Local Programming from Noon to 6 p.m. Starting August 18

Steve Russell Returns, New Midday Shows Launch, and WRUF Continues as the Home for Gators Sports and the NFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sports fans across North Central Florida have something big to cheer about: starting Monday, August 18, WRUF is bringing local programming back to the airwaves weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. This refreshed lineup features the return of longtime voice Steve Russell, brand-new local shows, and the continuation of WRUF’s legacy as the flagship station for Florida Gators athletics and the NFL.

“WRUF has been a part of the University of Florida since 1928, serving the Gator Nation and providing UF students with incredible professional experiences in the broadcast industry,” said Randy Wright, Executive Director of Media Properties at the UF College of Journalism and Communications. “We’re excited open this new chapter in the WRUF’s history on Monday the 18th with a brand-new lineup of live, locally produced sports programming. We’re also proud to welcome former ESPN national talent Kevin Winter to the airwaves, where he’ll be joined by top UF CJC students from 2-4 p.m. Listeners can look forward to even more Gator-focused content from the only radio station that has always been home to the Florida Gators, WRUF.”

New Weekday Lineup (Beginning August 18)

6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Unsportsmanlike (ESPN Radio)

9:00 a.m. – Noon

The Dan Patrick Show (Fox Sports Radio)

Noon – 2:00 p.m.

SportScene with Steve Russell*

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sports Lab with Kevin Winter*

Featuring a rotation of students enrolled in UF’s Sports Lab class.

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Tailgate with Jeff Cardozo and Pat Dooley

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Southern Sports Today with Chuck Oliver (Time Change)*

* Denotes changes effective August 18

Weekly Highlights

Mondays at 11:30 a.m. – Coach Billy Napier’s Weekly Press Conference

Tuesdays Noon – 1:00 p.m. – Inside the Huddle

Steve Russell is joined by Coach Steve Spurrier and former Gator QB Shane Matthews for exclusive Gator insights.

Thursdays 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – This Week in Gator Sports with Jeremy St. Louis

Thursdays 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Gator Talk with Head Coach Billy Napier and Sean Kelley (Beginning Aug. 21)

Play-by-Play Coverage

WRUF continues to be the home for Florida Gators athletics, airing full coverage of:

Florida football, men’s basketball, and baseball

Women’s volleyball, soccer, basketball, and lacrosse

In addition to Gator athletics, WRUF will broadcast Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, NFL Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, select Sunday games, and college football starting August 23.

For interviews or additional information, contact:

Kevin Winter

Brand Manager, WRUF-AM

352-294-1548

kwinter1@ufl.edu

