Top-25 Matchup Kicks Off College Football Season in Dublin

Saturday’s contest between the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones kicks off the 2025–26 college football season in Dublin, Ireland.

While neither team reached the 12-team College Football Playoff last season, this opener represents a clash between two programs coming off top-20 finishes, each eager to take the next step toward playoff contention.

Both teams enter the season with high expectations thanks to retained star power and proven, albeit different, systems. Respective quarterbacks Avery Johnson and Rocco Becht headline the matchup. They both threw 25 touchdowns last season and are entering their junior year. Johnson’s athleticism makes him a dual-threat quarterback. His ability to escape pressure, extend plays and punish defenses with his legs adds a layer of unpredictability that will test a younger and less experienced Iowa State defensive front. The key here for the Cyclones is not to allow Johnson to operate outside the pocket.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones look to build off their best season in program history after retaining 14 starters, including quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht threw 3,505 passing yards last season, placing him No. 11 nationally and second all-time behind Brock Purdy for most passing yards in a single season. His timing, accuracy and decision-making give Iowa State a consistent offensive rhythm. However, with five interior lineman injured, coach Matt Campbell and his offense must rely on its depth to protect Becht and open up the run game.

On the defensive side, the Wildcats have some injury concerns, as they will be without safety Colby McCalister and list linebacker Asa Newsom as doubtful. Those absences weaken a unit that pride themselves on timely takeaways and red-zone stops. The Cyclones’ defense operates like a well-oiled machine, thriving in a system designed to eliminate explosive plays and force foes into longer, more mistake-prone drives. The key question is whether discipline can hold against Johnson’s improvisation.

With two top-25 teams, proven quarterbacks and questions in the trenches on both sides, Saturday’s showdown (kick off is set for noon ET on ESPN) promises a tone-setter for both programs as well as one of the most anticipated Week 1 battles in recent memory.

Prediction: Kansas State will beat Iowa State, 27-23. I think these teams are evenly matched and it is going to come down to whose style of play controls the tempo.

Category: College Football