Fresh Faces Keep Gators Soccer Hot in 5-0 win

Florida soccer started 2025 on a sour note in Tallahassee but have made their mark this week to turn things around.

Following a 4-2 win on Thursday, the Gators dominated the University of North Florida in their best scoring display since 2023.

Nearly two years to the day of beating Stetson 8-0, the Gators chomped down on the Ospreys with ___ goals from ___ different scorers.

After dominating possession early on, freshman midfielder Kai Tsakiris was fouled right on the edge of the UNF penalty box in the 25th minute. Tsakiris took the free kick herself and sent the Ospreys keeper the wrong way to give the Gators an early lead.

“Usually I don’t take free kicks,” Tsakiris said. “I just aimed for right above their heads… luckily it went in.”

The shot was the Gators’ first goal from a direct free kick since 2021.

Less than two minutes later, another Gator newcomer earned their first collegiate goal. Sophia Sindelar joined Tsakiris on the scoresheet with a stunning left-footed shot.

Sindelar spoke on what went through her mind when taking a shot from nearly 30 yards away.

“As soon as I saw that I had that space… I just decided to go for it.”

Tsakiris and Sindelar followed their goals with steady control of possession in the midfield; however, Florida was not willing to slow down.

Junior forward Lena Bailey also opened her account for the season towards the end of the half. She drove in and had a shot deflected into the far-right corner giving the Gators a three-goal advantage.

The halftime break did nothing to slow down Florida’s attack. Jumping straight into the attack, another freshman made her mark in the first minute of the second period. Addy Hess drove into the Osprey’s defense and sent a cross which Njeri Butts headed past the keeper for Florida’s fourth.

After her first collegiate goal Thursday, Butts joined Katie Johnston as Florida’s top scorer this season with two scores apiece.

Playing their second match in four days, the Gators rotated their regular lineup to end the match.

Coach Bohon commented on how Florida’s improved depth can help them throughout the season.

“It enables us to have options, theres certain matchups that will suit certain players,” Bohon said. “We’ve been intentional to develop that [rotation]… so that it will pay off in big games.”

Tatum O’Coyne completed the rout, finding a cross that she tapped in to seal the match.

Florida held on for the rest of the period, earning a 5-0 win at the final whistle. The Gators now sit at 2-0-1, winning the first two matches of a three-match homestand.

Bohon commented on how important it was for the team to avenge their draw against the Ospreys last season.

“I think the score tells the story,” Bohon said.

They close the stand on Thursday with another in-state rival, taking on the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m.

