Gator Soccer Aims to Carry Momentum into Clash With UNF

Florida soccer will look to build off of its 4-2 win against Towson as they welcome the University of North Florida in game two of a three-game homestand.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1959601709501526111

The Gators brought grit and intensity from start to finish Thursday, with Freshmen forward Katie Johnston providing two goals and two assists.

Having avenged their draw against Towson in 2024, Florida look to continue their revenge tour Sunday.

The Gators look to improve on a 0-0 draw against the Ospreys in Jacksonville last season.

“We are so much better than this” Bohon said to Florida Gators Athletics after that game. “It’s a super big disappointment for us, not even just the result but how we performed”

Furthermore, after scoring her first two collegiate goals and being involved in all four team goals, Johnston said she was focused on the match ahead.

“We have really good momentum now after that and i’m excited to see what we do Sunday” Johnston said.

Additionally, after Thursday’s win against Towson, coach Bohon spoke about the team’s depth in busier weeks.

“It’s really helpful for us when we have two games.”

“We have some legs that didn’t get a lot of action the second half by design, so that we’ll be able to go harder on Sunday.”

The Osprey’s enter this game 1-1-1, after their Thursday contest against Florida International University ended 1-1.

All Gator soccer home games at Donald R. Dizney Stadium are free to attend.

The game can also be streamed on SEC Network +.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. ET.

