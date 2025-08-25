Gator Football’s Wacky Week One History

Florida football has had an interesting history of season-opening games. Since its first season in 1911, Florida has won 85 of its 113 competitions — including schools across the country to some military camps. The Gators have seen it all. Let’s run through some notable first games in its history.

The Gators’ first few years had some interesting moments. Their first game featured a 15-3 win against The Citadel, which would help catapult them to a 5-0-1 season in their first year. The year after would not hold the same success, with a loss to SEC rival Auburn.

The third year went differently. It started with a Gators win over Florida Southern, with Florida shutting down the Mocs 144-0 — the most points put up in one game in program history.

Over the years, the Gators have seen some great games — but also some interesting opponents to kick off their seasons. In 1921, UF played Fort Benning — a military camp right on the border of Georgia and Alabama. It traveled to Southwestern Georgia for its opener and beat it 6-0.

Similarly, 24 years later, Florida hosted Camp Blanding, a camp roughly 30 miles east of Gainesville, and beat it 31-2. Three years prior in 1942, Florida traveled to Jacksonville to take on the Naval Air Station and lost 20-7. The Fliers went 9-3 that year and included wins against Miami and Clemson.

Shifting away from military camps, Florida has played some unique colleges as well. UF opened up the 1932 season with an SEC opponent in Sewanee – a founding member of the SEC that is now playing Division III football in the Southern Athletic Association. The Gators shut it out 19-0 giving them their second win over the Tigers.

Then, from 1990 to 2024, Florida won 34 straight home openers, a streak that ended memorably last year with a 41-17 loss to Miami.

Florida’s lost two straight season openers and looks to break its losing streak against Long Island University August 31.

