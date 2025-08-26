Artificial intelligence usage at WRUF

Everything you read, watch, or hear on WRUF is created by humans. Our reporters, editors, and producers are responsible for the journalism we publish.

We believe in being transparent about how we use emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and a disclosure appears on stories where an AI tool was used to assist our workflow. AI can be useful in certain behind-the-scenes processes, but it never replaces human judgment, reporting or storytelling.

How we use AI

Efficiency tools: We may use AI-powered tools to help with routine newsroom tasks such as transcribing interviews, reducing background noise, or searching and analyzing long documents for key details. We verify and confirm these transcriptions and details via the source before reporting them.

Accessibility: AI may assist in translating stories into other languages, but newsroom staff fluent in those languages review all translations before broadcast or publication.

Graphics and technical: In limited cases, AI may help generate design elements, search engine keywords or code for our website — but always under human review and approval.

How we do not use AI

We do not use AI to write or report news stories. Our journalists report, write and edit every story.

We do not use AI to create voices, fabricate video or audio, or alter photos or video clips. What you see and hear reflects our reporting on real people and events.

We do not present AI-generated material as if a human independently reported it.

Our commitment

AI may help us work more efficiently, but it does not and will not replace our core mission: producing accurate, independent, and trustworthy journalism for our community. Every piece of storytelling we publish is reviewed and verified by people, not machines.

Category: WRUF Station News