Florida NFL Phenoms: Who Stand Out in Sunshine State?

The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three teams. Two conferences. Three divisions.

Each squad has a diverse cast of players and skill sets. Despite the differences, Florida’s NFL trio all have a set of athletes who could change the franchise this season and beyond.

Miami Dolphins

The last time the Dolphins took home the AFC East divisional crown was 2008. Factoring in a playoff win-drought dating back to eight years prior bolsters the fact that Miami needs a change.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel selected a pair of young talents in this year’s draft in an attempt to initiate that switch.

Miami native and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Ollie Gordon II were selected in the 2025 draft in fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

“The Dolphins are investing in youth. It looks like they’ve got a handful of guys in this year’s draft that can make an impact,” said Seth Levit, the Executive Director of the Jason Taylor Foundation. “How often do you get a guy in the sixth round that led the nation in rushing two years ago?”

Gordon, an Oklahoma State product, lit up the field on Saturdays. The physical ball carrier will fill the void that former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert left, while sharing the load with starter Devon Achane.

“He’s got an infectious personality off the field,” Levit said. “He’s electric with the ball in his hands and he’s physical with the ball in his hands.”

Left tackle Patrick Paul may not hold the flashiest position on the field, but he is also expected to make a difference. The 2024 second-round selection will start the season for the Dolphins after following in veteran Terron Armstead’s footsteps.

“Patrick Paul is a guy that has a chance to break out. He is just a massive human being who seems to be very, very bright and motivated,” Levit said. “He seems to be a great fit for this organization, and has a chance to really hold that position down on the line for a long, long time.”

Jacksonville Jaguars

All eyes were on the Jaguars this spring. The team drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. The Colorado standout plays both sides of the ball: wide receiver and cornerback. The dual threat is already making headlines for Jacksonville and is set to be one of the only NFL players to start both ways.

Aside from Hunter, the Jaguars have other weapons that first-time coach Liam Coen can deploy. Travis Etienne, the fourth-year veteran, is coming off his lowest season production-wise. In his rookie campaign, he posted more than 1,100 rushing yards and found the end zone five times.

There has been plenty of speculation over whether the running back will return to the Jags once his rookie contract expires.

“Can Etienne earn a second contract with the Jaguars?” said Ryan O’Halloran, a Florida Times-Union columnist. “Can he get back to 1,000-plus yards rushing like in 2023?”

While not making the most headlines, defensive tackle Arik Armstead is poised to start his second season in the Sunshine State. The 2015 first overall pick spent the first nine years of his extensive career with the San Francisco 49ers. He has accumulated 35 sacks and won last year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have one of the deepest NFL rosters. Although dealing with some injury issues, the wide receiver room is nothing short of great. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans highlights the group, with Penn State alum Chris Godwin right behind him.

This year brings a new wideout to the mix: Emeka Egbuka.

The rookie played an integral role in Ohio State’s national championship run. He posted 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season. The impressive career at OSU helped him earn a first-round draft selection.

Egbuka learned behind pros Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), preparing him for the main stage. With Godwin being sidelined for the start of the 2025 season, the rookie could shine in the receiver-friendly system in Tampa Bay.

