Florida will open its season Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against FCS opponent Long Island University. The Gators enter as heavy favorites, but LIU features a quarterback worth watching.

Redshirt junior Ethan Greenwood runs the show for LIU and gives the Sharks a true dual-threat at quarterback. The Long Island native ascended to become the focal point of the offense, and he embraces the spotlight. Greenwood said this week the Sharks will need grit and heart to handle the atmosphere in The Swamp.

Greenwood’s Path to LIU

Greenwood grew up in Baldwin, N.Y., and played both football and basketball at Kellenberg Memorial High School, where he showed off his athleticism with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash. He began his college career at The Citadel in 2022, but never saw game action before transferring closer to home at LIU. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he’s smaller than most quarterbacks, but his speed and shiftiness help close the gap.

Taking Over as Starter

Greenwood worked his way up the depth chart and took over as the starter midway through his second season. His first game came in a loss that pushed LIU to 0–6, but from there he helped spark a turnaround as the Sharks finished the year 4–2 to close at 4–8.

“I think you see their team getting better,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “Last year, they had some really big wins down the stretch. And then I think they have got a good young quarterback that can cause some problems for you. He’s got a great grasp of the game.”

Breakout 2024 Season

Last fall, Greenwood emerged as one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the FCS. He ran for 912 yards, the most by any quarterback in the subdivision, and averaged 76.1 per game while adding five touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he threw for 921 yards and six scores with a 52.3 percent completion rate. Greenwood’s best outings included 184 rushing yards against Stonehill and 222 passing yards against Robert Morris. He even made plays as a receiver, finishing with eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

National Recognition

Greenwood’s breakout season brought plenty of recognition. He earned Second-Team All-NEC honors, picked up two NEC Offensive Player of the Week awards and garnered a spot as a Stats Perform FCS Third-Team All-American, a rare honor for an LIU player. The attention continues into 2025, as Greenwood enters the year as a Preseason Second-Team All-American and a member of the Walter Payton Award watch list, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

A Dual-Threat Problem for Florida

Greenwood essentially serves as a running back who happens to play quarterback. He led the Sharks in rushing by a wide margin last season and proves most dangerous when he breaks the pocket. Greenwood’s best plays come on designed quarterback runs, read-options and scrambles, where his quickness can turn nothing into a first down. He even went viral in 2024 for breaking a “tush push” 55 yards for a touchdown.

a little tush push action for a 55 yard SHARKS touchdown @espn @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/qKXVzbQm1I — LIU Football (@LIUSharksFB) November 9, 2024

Napier added he’s been impressed with the Sharks’ approach.

“Really good intangibles,” he said. “They play hard, play with effort, toughness, and have a really thought out plan on offense.”

For Florida, the key will be keeping Greenwood contained and forcing him to throw, because once he escapes, he does his damage.

Mindset for The Swamp

Saturday night (7 p.m. SEC Network+, 98.1-FM, AM-850 WRUF) will be the biggest stage of Greenwood’s career, and this week he said he plans to play without fear.

“We need a lot of grit, a lot of heart. Everyone needs to be on the same page and executing their plays and assignments,” Greenwood said.

LIU coach Ron Cooper even blasted crowd noise during early-morning practices to get his team ready for the atmosphere.

Greenwood might break loose for a highlight run or two. However, this will be the largest stadium and best defense Greenwood has faced. Florida’s size and speed in the trenches should control the matchup. But Greenwood’s legs remain the one wild card that could make Gator fans hold their breath in the season opener, especially considering Florida’s struggles against mobile quarterbacks last season.

