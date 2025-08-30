Carson Beck’s Miami Debut: Hurricanes Look to Upset No. 6 Notre Dame

Outstanding Week 1 matchups starring Texas at Ohio State and LSU at Clemson have left No. 6 Notre Dame at No.10 Miami on the back-burner. Yet this matchup has plenty of intrigue on its own.

For Carson Beck, the Hurricanes’ starting QB after transferring from Georgia in January, this game will set the tone for his Miami debut. Beck, facing injuries and late season breakdowns, let his quarterback rating drop from 167.9 down to 145.3 and withdrew from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Still, his resume is hard to ignore: the Bulldogs went 24-3 in the two years with Beck under center.For Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, that’s reason enough to believe in Beck.

It’s no secret that Miami’s offensive line enters the season as one of its strongest units. Last season, the Hurricanes led the nation in yards per game and yards per play. The loss of Heisman finalist and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward stings, but the system is proven. Miami went 10-2, had one of the top ranked offenses and still just missed out on the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. With the loss of Ward, the CFP and ACC championship dreams remain within reach, and Beck just might be the answer.

It all comes down to one question: Can Beck seamlessly slide into the void left by Cam Ward? In some ways, it appears to be a no-brainer.

The Hurricanes and the Bulldogs relied heavily on pass-first schemes and kept the run game secondary. Both programs made use of a mobile, explosive quarterback who could process fast to quick-release passing; giving Beck a level of familiarity rare for a transfer quarterback. Where he could flail is in his questionable decision-making and erratic throws. Therefore the real test is much less about the technical skill level, and more about whether Beck has the confidence to trust his arm and his new offense. He has plenty to prove not only to himself, but also for his draft stock and his new team.

The Fighting Irish are no pushovers. Last season, Notre Dame delivered its strongest postseason ever, setting several program records. Coming so close to bringing a championship home stings, but some would say their loss was due more to a turn of bad luck. While Miami can’t afford a skid to start, its opponent has little to prove Saturday. The Fighting Irish are by far and away the favorites in this matchup, despite starting a less-experienced quarterback in CJ Carr, but their defense is so disciplined that it hardly seems to matter.

Prediction: Take the underdogs. I underestimated a very similar Miami team once, and I won’t make the same mistake again. It will be a close game for sure, within one score, and it will likely have playoff implications either way.

Final score: Miami 27, Notre Dame 24.

