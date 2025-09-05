Billy Napier on Transfer Portal Decision: ‘Healthy for Our Game’

College football took its biggest step yet in reshaping the transfer portal Thursday, as the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee voted unanimously to move to a January transfer window and eliminate the spring window, limiting players to just one transfer period a year.

The plan calls for a single 10-day transfer window beginning Jan. 2, 2026, the day after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals conclude. The Division I Administrative Committee still needs to sign off on the rule, with a vote expected before Oct. 1.

Billy Napier told Gator Talk on WRUF that the decision would bring more stability to rosters.

“Ultimately I think the decision for a January portal is healthy for our game,” Napier said Thursday. “They can’t negotiate two times a year. They can’t hold you hostage.”

Napier hasn’t leaned on the portal as heavily as powerhouses like Ohio State, but key additions have made an impact. Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger emerged as Florida’s top receiver with 806 yards and four touchdowns, while UCLA’s J. Michael Sturdivant wasted no time, scoring in his debut during a 55-0 rout of Long Island University.

Beyond transfers, Napier voiced concern with the current NIL payment system, particularly how much unproven freshmen can earn.

“I’d like to see some parameters around what a rookie can make,” he said. That concern has echoed nationally, especially after Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood reportedly secured a $12 million deal when flipping his commitment from LSU.

For Napier, the focus now shifts from roster debates to results on the field. Florida opens a grueling schedule Saturday at 4:15 p.m. against South Florida.

