Crosstown Showdown at Citizens Field: Eastside Faces Buchholz

With a 12th consecutive win in the football series on the line for the Buchholz Bobcats, the Eastside Rams look to reestablish dominance at Citizens Field when the city rivalry kicks off Friday night.

Building on the momentum of last week’s 28-25 win after overcoming a 19-point halftime deficit against Tallahassee Rickards, the Rams (2-0) aim to defend their undefeated record. Buchholz, meanwhile, looks to rebound after splitting its first two games.

Last season’s game at Citizens Field came after a week of rain, with a game-day downpour worsening the field’s already muddy reputation and driving inconsistent plays in the first half. Despite Eastside’s defensive effort, Buchholz extended its lead for a 35-7 victory.

With clear skies in the forecast, this year’s game is expected to be decided by the performance on the field rather than weather conditions.

Eastside’s start to the season has highlighted its offense, with standout performances carrying the Rams forward and adding to the competitive edge heading into the rivalry matchup.

Senior Kamariyon Mack and sophomore Javaris Gardner anchor the Rams’ backfield, with Mack averaging 52 rushing yards per game and Gardner adding 62 yards in his debut. Mack also contributes as a two-way player, giving the Rams versatility on both sides of the ball.

At the center of the offense, senior quarterback Nelson Tambling has provided reliability through efficient passing. He has thrown for 148 yards with a 57.9% completion rate and one touchdown this season, building on a junior campaign at Gainesville High, where he totaled 1,295 yards and 11 scores.

On the perimeter, senior wide receiver Marcus Coefield gained 70 receiving yards, the most in Eastside’s passing game so far.

To counter the Rams’ offense, Buchholz enters with a defense set to test EHS’ progress and determine whether the program can end more than a decade-long drought.

Senior defensive end Nick Clayton leads the Bobcats’ front with 6.8 tackles per game and 2.5 sacks, giving Buchholz a consistent presence at the line. Alongside him, junior Evan Walker has totaled six sacks through two games, establishing pressure up front. At safety, senior RJ Livingston has added 5.8 tackles per game and an interception, rounding out a defense with impact players across multiple positions.

Friday’s rivalry is more than a game for Eastside; it is a test of resilience and the chance to end a long slide against a crosstown rival. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Coverage can be found at 106.9-FM and audio online at http://IamCountryGainesville.com beginning at 7 p.m.

Category: Buchholz High School, Eastside High School, High School Sports