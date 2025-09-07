Newberry Remains Winless After Fall to Vanguard

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers are still searching for their first football win after a 27-3 loss to Ocala Vanguard on Friday night.

Newberry (0-3) was held back by several penalties and Vanguard’s impressive defense. Quarterback Kobe Johnson threw an interception and was often under pressure from the Knights, but had many highlights both on the ground and in the air, including a 34-yard pass to end the first quarter. Newberry failed to produce points on this drive, which ended with a missed field goal.

WATCH JOHNSON’S 34 YD PASS TO JAVEON LONG

“I’m trying to hold the standard here at Newberry High School,” Johnson said. “We’re learning how to take these big losses and run with it. We gotta come back and get ready to work.”

Vanguard (2-1) was led by quarterback Terrance Lewis, who ran for one touchdown and threw three, including a 64-yard scoring pass to De’sean Freeman,his second receiving touchdown following a 6-yard score in the first quarter.

The Panthers went into halftime down 21-0, and would eventually be down 27-0 after Lewis’ 41-yard rushing touchdown.

Their only points were scored on a 35-yard field goal by Kaiden Bush with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Down 27-3 with nine minutes left to play, Johnson left the game and iced his shoulder.

“We lost to three really good teams, that shouldn’t be forgotten. Those are three playoff-caliber teams that are going to do really good things in their season,” Newberry coach Ed Johnson said. “We just gotta get better.”

Newberry has been outscored 106-24 in this three-game skid.

The Panthers begin four consecutive games of Class 2A-District 5 play starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Keystone Heights (0-2).

“These next four games are what determines our season,” the six-year NHS coach said. “We still got everything in front of us, we just gotta get better.”

Category: Football, High School Sports, Newberry High School