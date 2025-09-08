Gators Tumble Out of AP Top 25 After USF Loss
A record 11 SEC teams find themselves in the AP Top 25 in Week 3, even as Florida exits.
In one week, the Gators went from knocking at the door of the top 10 at No. 13, to dropping out of the AP Poll entirely after Saturday’s loss to USF.
Crippled by inconsistency and lack of offensive rhythm in The Swamp, what makes the fall even more painful for Florida fans is the speed in which it occurred.
Just a week ago, quarterback DJ Lagway was touted as a potential “dark horse” in the Heisman Trophy race. On Saturday, Lagway completed 23 of 33 passes for 222 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Heading to Death Valley this week, the Gators will need to claw their way back into contention with a signature win.
USF is now ranked for the first time since 2018, making its 2025 debut at No.18. If it wasn’t for the likes of Florida State, which rose from being unranked to now being in the top 10, the Bulls would have pulled off the hottest start in the nation, Group of 5 program or not.
After the Bulls bottomed out with a 1–11 season in 2022, the idea of them being in any national conversation was questionable. Now, within just a couple of seasons, USF is ranked with a pair of wins against formerly ranked teams. If the Bulls keep pulling off upsets, they could easily be this year’s G5 College Football Playoff attendee.
More Motion in Week 3 AP Poll
Joining Florida in being newly unranked are SMU and Arizona State. Michigan was the biggest ranked loser this week, falling eight spots to No. 23.
Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remain firmly as the top 3. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions both shutout their Week 2 opponents.
Oregon replaces Georgia at No. 4 after blowing out Oklahoma State. Clemson continues to slip, now No. 12 after a close win against Troy.
FSU and Illinois join the top 10, and even USF’s rapid but deserved rise, illustrates how lopsided wins can sway voter sentiment fast.
With multiple ranked matchups this week, like USF at Miami, Georgia at Tennessee and Texas A&M at Notre Dame, poll volatility will likely continue.
Updated Week 3 Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Oregon
5. Miami
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. Florida State
11. South Carolina
12. Clemson
13. Oklahoma
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Ole Miss
18. South Florida
19. Alabama
20. Utah
21. Texas Tech
22. Indiana
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Missouri
