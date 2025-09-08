A record 11 SEC teams find themselves in the AP Top 25 in Week 3, even as Florida exits.

In one week, the Gators went from knocking at the door of the top 10 at No. 13, to dropping out of the AP Poll entirely after Saturday’s loss to USF.

Crippled by inconsistency and lack of offensive rhythm in The Swamp, what makes the fall even more painful for Florida fans is the speed in which it occurred.

Just a week ago, quarterback DJ Lagway was touted as a potential “dark horse” in the Heisman Trophy race. On Saturday, Lagway completed 23 of 33 passes for 222 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Heading to Death Valley this week, the Gators will need to claw their way back into contention with a signature win.

USF is now ranked for the first time since 2018, making its 2025 debut at No.18. If it wasn’t for the likes of Florida State, which rose from being unranked to now being in the top 10, the Bulls would have pulled off the hottest start in the nation, Group of 5 program or not.

After the Bulls bottomed out with a 1–11 season in 2022, the idea of them being in any national conversation was questionable. Now, within just a couple of seasons, USF is ranked with a pair of wins against formerly ranked teams. If the Bulls keep pulling off upsets, they could easily be this year’s G5 College Football Playoff attendee.

More Motion in Week 3 AP Poll

Joining Florida in being newly unranked are SMU and Arizona State. Michigan was the biggest ranked loser this week, falling eight spots to No. 23.

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remain firmly as the top 3. The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions both shutout their Week 2 opponents.

Oregon replaces Georgia at No. 4 after blowing out Oklahoma State. Clemson continues to slip, now No. 12 after a close win against Troy.

FSU and Illinois join the top 10, and even USF’s rapid but deserved rise, illustrates how lopsided wins can sway voter sentiment fast.

With multiple ranked matchups this week, like USF at Miami, Georgia at Tennessee and Texas A&M at Notre Dame, poll volatility will likely continue.

Updated Week 3 Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Oregon

5. Miami

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Notre Dame

9. Illinois

10. Florida State

11. South Carolina

12. Clemson

13. Oklahoma

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Ole Miss

18. South Florida

19. Alabama

20. Utah

21. Texas Tech

22. Indiana

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Missouri

