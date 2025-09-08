Gators Women’s Golf Tees Off 2025-26 Season in Cougar Classic

After a breakout year last season, the Gators women’s golf team teed off the 2025-26 season with the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina Monday morning.

Last season, the Gators had emerging youthful talent, guided by coach Emily Glaser. The young team quickly adapted to SEC play and earned a total of five tournament victories, a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2019, signaling a return to national prominence.

Sophomore Standouts

Addison Klonowski, a standout in her first collegiate year, was a key factor in the Gators success as one of the Gators’ top performers. Klonowski posted multiple top-10 finishes and a top-25 finish at T-24 in the national championship, the best finish by a freshman in 20 years. Her triumphant season earned her several honors, including SEC All-Freshman team and SEC Freshman of the Week.

Among the other standout returners this season is Jessica Guiser, another freshman leader for the Gators. With a top performance year-round, Guiser was awarded SEC All-Freshman Team and named a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week. Her first collegiate title came at the Gators Invitational, where she became the second freshman in program history to win the event.

Klonowski and Guiser return this season with the talent and – now – experience to lead Florida deeper into the postseason.

New Faces to Watch

The Gators bring new talent to the roster this season with Gainesville native Katelyn Huber and transfer Megan Propeck. Huber, a true freshman from P.K. Yonge, joins the team after strong success at the amateur level. Huber is a two-time AJGA champion and two-time FJT Tour championship winner among other top finishes in 2024. She starts the 2025 season off in the lineup this week at the Cougar Classic.

Propeck is a two-time All-American Graduate transfer from Virginia. As a graduate-level athlete, Propeck brings experience to this young Gators team. She will also start her career with the Gators in the Cougar Classic.

Upcoming Season

With experience and skill on Florida’s roster, the Gators enter the 2025 season with high expectations and a No. 10 preseason ranking. Their schedule consists of 12 tournaments taking place over the course of the year, ending with the NCAA National Championships. After their dominance last year, the Gators will look to return to the NCAA National Championship this season and claim the title.

