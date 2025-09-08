ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders dominated the Jacksonville Harvest Community Warriors, 50-0, on Friday night. Their backfield, paired with immense defensive pressure, brought the Raiders consecutive wins for the first time since 2019.

With only two passes attempted and completed for 29 yards, the Raiders’ ground game rumbled and tumbled all over the field for 20 carries for 219 yards and six touchdowns.

“We talked about coming out and trying to start fast and play with a little bit more detail,” Santa Fe coach Earnest Graham said.

Santa Fe (2-0) did exactly that with a pick-six from senior safety Hunter Crevasse followed by a two-point conversion run from running back Jasiah “Thunder” Powell for an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Raiders never lifted off the gas.

After a short three-and-out, the Warriors (0-3) punted, but with little airtime, it put the Raiders in a positive position.

Powell capitalized with a rushing touchdown inside the 5-yard line. He followed shortly after with an 18-yard rush to put the Raiders up 22-0.

Santa Fe’s defense was too hot to handle, as the Warriors faced a collapsing pocket.

The Raiders recorded numerous sacks, quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a bad snap during an attempted punt return.

Santa Fe’s offense favors the wildcat formation, which proved beneficial for its backfield. Running back Keimarion “Lightning” Neal turned on the jets for a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

Neal finished the game with two carries for 68 yards and two receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s just like the city says thunder and lightning,” Neal said. “It’s really diverse, so you really don’t know who is going to get the ball. But whoever gets the ball, we are going to make our play and do what we have to do.”

Wide receiver Dantre Little’s rushing touchdown with 8:08 left in the second half to put Santa Fe up 43-0.

WATCH: SANTA FE EXTENDS THEIR LEAD WITH DANTRE LITTLE TOUCHDOWN

The Warriors could not find an answer on either side of the ball.

The Raider defense brought heavy pressures and sacks, leading to subsequent punts.

Powell charged into the end zone for his longest and final scoring run of the night at 35 yards.

“I am happy that he came to the Raiders to bring new culture to the program and to bring a winning season,” Avrianne Powell, Jasiah’s mom, said.

Kicker Mayer Steen was perfect on six extra-point attempts.

The game announcer shouted “Halfway to 100” following Powell’s score to emphasize the Raiders’ domination.

After halftime, the Raiders played conservative football, using safe rushes that shared the wealth among the team.

Harvest Community finally seemed to find an answer defensively, but it was too little, too late.

The Raiders decided to kneel out the game at the final two-minute mark.

“We know we are going into a district schedule,” Graham said.

The Raiders host their first 2A-District 5 opponent, the Palatka Panthers (1-2), at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Category: High School Sports, Santa Fe High School