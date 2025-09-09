Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

NFL Week 1 is now in the books, and it looked like someone forgot to tell the Dolphins they had a game. They allowed the Colts to score on every offensive possession, and did not score their first touchdown until a fourth-and-11 swing pass to running back De’Von Achane was taken into the end zone.

That disappointing performance puts them near the bottom of the Week 1 Power Rankings.

Quarterback Josh Allen and company put on a show Sunday night in a thrilling win against the Baltimore Ravens. With 394 passing yards, the reigning MVP picked up right where he left off. Veteran kicker Matt Prater booted the walk-off field goal to send the Ravens home.

Up Next: at New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

2. Green Bay Packers (27-13 win vs. Lions)

The Packers were efficient in the passing game, targeting multiple weapons. Ten different players caught a pass, with wide receiver Jayden Reed leading the way with three receptions. The newest Packer made his presence felt, as defensive end Micah Parsons recorded a sack while on a limited snap count.

Up Next: vs. Washington Commanders, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (24-20 win vs. Cowboys)

There are plenty of weapons on the Eagles offense, but two surprise names led the receiving game. Tight end Dallas Goedert led the team with seven catches, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson led the way 59 yards.

Up Next: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

4. Baltimore Ravens (41-40 loss at Bills)

The Ravens posted 40 points and filled the stat sheet versus the Bills on Sunday night. With quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 209 passing yards and running back Derrick Henry’s 169 rushing yards, the team nearly put the Bills away.

Up Next: vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.

5. Washington Commanders (21-6 win vs Giants)

Offseason addition wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. answered all the questions about his conditioning in Week 1. He recorded seven catches for 77 yards and took his one carry 19 yards for a touchdown.

Up Next: at Green Bay Packers, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (27-21 win vs Chiefs)

The Chargers lit up the field in Brazil on Friday night. Quarterback Justin Herbert picked apart the Chiefs defense, posting three touchdowns on 318 passing yards and a 73.5% completion percentage.

Up Next: at Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, 10 p.m.

7. Denver Broncos (20-12 win vs Titans)

Despite the win, there are still several areas for the Broncos to improve. Quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions to the new-look Tennessee defense. On the bright side, rookie running back RJ Harvey looked inspired after a 50-yard gain, which set up the team’s second touchdown of the contest.

Up Next: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (23-20 win at Falcons)

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka showed out in his first appearance on the NFL stage. He recorded two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 59 seconds left in the game.

Up Next: at Houston Texans, Monday, 7 p.m.

9. San Francisco 49ers (17-13 at Seahawks)

Although they got the victory, injuries are the biggest takeaway for the 49ers. Tight end George Kittle exited the game and is now expected to miss three to five weeks with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Brock Purdy is listed as questionable, as the team will figure out later this week if he can play despite a toe and shoulder injury.

Up Next: at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (27-21 loss vs Chargers)

After wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the game during the Chiefs’ opening drive, the team’s offense fell short against the Chargers. Kansas City also picked up 10 penalties for 71 yards, almost the amount the team gained in total rushing yards.

Up Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (34-32 win at Jets)

The Aaron Rodgers reunion left the visiting team hopeful. The Steelers’ quarterback threw for four touchdowns, but it was cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the defense that closed out the game in the final seconds.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 1 p.m.

12. Minnesota Vikings (27-24 win at Bears)

Despite a slow first half, quarterback J.J. McCarthy looked like everything the Vikings could have wanted when they drafted him in the first round last year. He completed all his throws and provided a rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

13. Dallas Cowboys (24-20 loss at Eagles)

The Cowboys started hot, scoring on each of their four first-half possessions. But, the momentum stalled in the second half with running back Miles Sanders’ fumble in the red zone. Following the weather delay, the team didn’t advance the ball past midfield.

Up Next: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (17-16 win at Browns)

The Bengals offense played mediocre in the team’s win against the Browns. Quarterback Joe Burrow barely surpassed 100 passing yards, and the team totaled 46 yards on the ground. Rather, the Bengals’ defense got them the win, with safety Jordan Battle and cornerback DJ Turner II each grabbing an interception.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (20-13 win at Patriots)

Geno Smith’s debut in black and silver was one to remember. The former Seahawks quarterback threw for 362 yards in the win. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had a quiet kick off to his career, but he notched his first touchdown.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, 10 p.m.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (26-10 win vs Panthers)

Travis Etienne Jr. shone in Jacksonville on Sunday. The running back posted 143 yards on 16 carries. Receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter combined for a total of 44 yards, so Etienne should be thanked for the win.

Up Next: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. Indianapolis Colts (33-8 win vs Dolphins)

Quarterback Daniel Jones looked like what the New York Giants thought he would be when they drafted him back in 2019. His performance strengthened his position in the starting role in Indianapolis: he completed 76% of his passes and added two total touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

18. Chicago Bears (27-24 loss vs Vikings)

It’s hard to win a game with 127 yards of penalties. The Bears were flagged 12 times and were unable to build off the momentum of the second-half pick-six by cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. Arizona Cardinals (20-13 win at Saints)

Despite battling an illness, quarterback Kyler Murray still performed well. He threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for 38 yards and not turning the ball over.

Up Next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

20. Los Angeles Rams (14-9 win vs Texans)

The defense was the star of the show. Cornerback Cobie Durant picked off quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Braden Fiske recovered a fumble on the Texans’ last drive.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

21. Atlanta Falcons (23-20 loss vs Buccaneers)

The Falcons couldn’t pull out the win despite a huge game from Bijan Robinson. The running back accounted for 124 total yards and a touchdown, but kicker Younghoe Koo missed the game-tying field goal as time expired.

Up Next: at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

22. New York Jets (34-32 loss vs Steelers)

Quarterback Justin Fields’ debut as the new face of the New York Jets went surprisingly well. He threw for 218 yards, his most since Sept. 29, 2024. Despite the loss, Jets fans should be excited about the future.

Up Next: vs Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

23. Detroit Lions (27-13 loss at Packers)

The first game without coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn left a lot to be desired. The Lions’ 13 points scored are the fewest since Week 14 of the 2023 season, and the team’s lack of production despite its talent raises questions.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 1 p.m.

24. New England Patriots (20-13 loss vs Raiders)

The Patriots only posted 13 points in their home opener. While the offense stalled, newcomer linebacker Harold Landry III picked up 2.5 sacks.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

25. Seattle Seahawks (17-13 loss vs 49ers)

There were multiple bright spots for the Seahawks, which made the loss hurt even more. The defense picked off Purdy twice, while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with 124 of the team’s 150 receiving yards.

Up Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

26. Cleveland Browns (17-16 loss vs Bengals)

Despite losing to the Bengals, the Browns played quality football Sunday. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco posted 290 passing yards, and the team outplayed the Cincinnati offense.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m.

27. Houston Texans (14-9 loss at Rams)

Puka Nacua was too much for the Texans defense. The wide receiver notched 130 receiving yards while running back Kyren Williams found the end zone on 66 yards rushing. While it was an evenly matched game (for the most part), Houston could not hold on to a game where its offense failed to get going.

Up Next: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, 7 p.m.

28. Tennessee Titans (20-12 loss at Broncos)

The Titans season opener was a rough one. The 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward only completed 43% of his passes. While it is just his first 60 minutes of NFL action, Tennessee has plenty to resolve after Sunday’s loss.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 1 p.m.

29. Miami Dolphins (33-8 loss at Colts)

Dolphins fans look away. Miami fell apart at Indy. The team committed three turnovers and lost the time-of-possession game by more than 17 minutes. Also, starting cornerback Storm Duck and right guard James Daniels both left the contest with injuries. Can the team bounce back next week?

Up Next: vs. New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m.

30. New Orleans Saints (20-13 loss vs Cardinals)

Despite outgaining the Cardinals, the Saints could not get the victory because of their penalties and third-down efficiency. They committed 13 penalties and converted on only 36% of their third downs, compared to 46% by the Cardinals.

Up Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

31. New York Giants (21-6 loss at Commanders)

The one bright spot for the Giants was the pass rush. Brian Burns recorded two sacks, while Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux met in the backfield for another.

Up Next: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 1 p.m.

32. Carolina Panthers (26-10 loss at Jaguars)

Quarterback Bryce Young’s third season got off to a rocky start. He threw for just 154 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown came late in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach. Young also threw two interceptions.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

