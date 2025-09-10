Billy Napier is … The Hottest Coach in College Football?

Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, Billy Napier. What do these four men have in common? Apparently, it’s their attractiveness.

A recent article from Vegas Insider ranked Florida coach Billy Napier first among all 136 FBS coaches in terms of handsomeness.

The list, which used AI to measure each coach’s facial symmetry according to the Golden Ratio, saw Napier take the top spot with an attractiveness score of 7.98/10. The Golden Ratio is a formula for beauty that boils down to how evenly a face’s features line up. It suggests that faces appear most attractive when the distances between the eyes, mouth and overall face shape are in perfect proportion.

What does this mean for the Gators? It’s hard to say.

With high preseason expectations, Florida is now coming off an upset loss to USF and will face top-10 opponents in each of the next three weeks. Will Napier use his looks to sway referees in his team’s favor? Probably not. Will he win the media back over by striking a quick pose at the podium? Unlikely.

But there could be value in other places.

Perhaps his appearance is best suited for recruitment. After all, Napier did land D.J. Lagway, the No. 1 quarterback and No. 8 overall player in the Class of 2024 per ESPN 300. Did he sell his starting QB on The Swamp by mewing? It’s unlikely, but can’t be entirely ruled out.

It isn’t just Napier, though. Southeastern Conference coaches as a whole did well in the rankings, much like the AP Top 25. (A record 11 SEC teams were included entering Week 3.) Four coaches found themselves in the Top 20 in terms of attractiveness: Napier, LSU’s Brian Kelly (No. 5 – 7.62/10), Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer (No. 14 – 7.36/10) and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel (No. 18 – 7.26/10).

Other noteworthy rankings include Colorado’s Deon Sanders at No. 78, with a score of 6.65, North Carolina’s Bill Belichick at No. 91, with a score of 6.54 and Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney at No. 134, with a score of 5.83.

So, while Napier’s Golden Ratio score won’t change Florida’s record, it does add a quirky subplot to an already dramatic season. At the very least, Gator fans can take some consolation in knowing their coach tops the looks department, even if the scoreboard hasn’t always been as flattering.

