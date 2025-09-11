LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier Seeks Redemption vs. Florida

The Gators’ defense has a tough task ahead of it when Florida takes on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM.

Nussmeier has ties to Gainesville, as he played football at Buchholz High School.

Nussmeier started his only game against UF on Nov. 16 in the 2024 season. He struggled, going 27-for-47 for a 57.5 percent completion rate. That was his second-lowest mark of the season, only behind a 43.1 against Ole Miss.

He was sacked a career-high seven times against UF. Former Gators and now-Cowboys linebacker Shemar James had two sacks and 11 tackles against the Tigers.

Caleb Banks, Gators’ defensive tackle, is making his 2025 debut after missing the first two weeks due to injury. Banks also contributed a sack last season against LSU.

UF went on to win 27-16, evaporating LSU’s playoff hopes.

Nussmeier-led LSU is 2-0 on the 2025 season with a 76.4 QBR. He had the most impressive win of his career in Week 1 when LSU upset No. 4 Clemson 17-10 on the road.

Nussmeier threw an 8-yard pass to Trey’Dez Green to give LSU the 17-10 lead with 12:18 left in the fourth quarter.

LSU coach Brian Kelly said Nussmeier’s running game allowed him to flourish.

“That was a running game that allowed Nussmeier the opportunity to be a better player,” Kelly told Yahoo Sports. “He couldn’t just be a one-trick pony, throw the ball all over the yard.”

Nussmeier’s play in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech led to concern from fans. He was sacked three times and threw an interception against the outmanned opponent.

The Gators’ defense needs to be more efficient against Nussmeier, who is looking to bounce back. The Gators have accumulated only two sacks through two games against FCS opponents.

Gators quarterback DJ Lagway also had an underwhelming Week 2. He threw a game-changing interception in the third quarter against USF.

The Gators suffered one of their most gut-wrenching losses in program history. They fell 18-16 to the previously unranked Bulls.

However, coach Billy Napier is confident about Lagway’s progression.

“DJ continues to get exponentially better by the day,” Napier said. “The more work he gets, the better he will get.”

The Gators (1-1) take on No. 3 LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC, 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM/AM-850 WRUF).

Category: Football, Gators Football, SEC