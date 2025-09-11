Florida Fantasy Forecast: Egbuka a Lock, Thomas Steady

Following his Week 1 explosion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka cemented himself as a must start for Week 2.

What other wide receivers have earned the right to be must-starts, and which should only be played in emergencies?

Wide Receivers

Must-starts

It feels strange, but there are only two wide receivers who are true must-starts this week. Egbuka broke out last week and will play against a Houston defense that allowed Puka Nacua to go for 23.1 points per reception points last week. He’s in line for another big week.

Brian Thomas Jr. was limited in Week 1, but Jaguars coach Liam Coen was already talking about getting him more involved. Since he was drafted in the second round of fantasy drafts, Thomas is still a must-start at this stage of the season. The Jaguars (1-0) are also playing against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0), who gave up 16.2 PPR points to Cedric Tillman last week.

Can-start

The Miami Dolphins (0-1) were so bad last week that even their top receiving threats cannot be looked at as locks to start this week. While both players could be looking at big performances against the New England Patriots (0-1), who allowed 17.7 PPR points to Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers in Week 1, the absolute dud from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week does not inspire confidence. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be in your lineup this week, and fantasy players should be hoping for a bounce back from the Dolphins offense.

Mike Evans played well in Week 1, but it may not be replicated Week 2. The Houston Texans (0-1) deployed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as a shadow on Davante Adams in Week 1, and may do the same to Evans this week. If that is the case, expect quarterback Baker Mayfield to lean even more on Egbuka, leaving Evans with less targets.

Coen came out and said the Jaguars expect Travis Hunter to play more snaps on defense this week. With that, his offensive snap count could be lower, and previously Andy Holloway of The Fantasy Footballers Podcast said Hunter needed to play “70-80%” of the offensive snaps to be fantasy relevant. After this week there will be a better understanding of what Hunter’s role within the Jaguars offense will be.

Emergency only

While not an exciting name, Sterling Shepard is the wide receiver three for the Buccaneers (1-0), and if Evans is getting taken out of the game then he could see increased work. Shepard finished Week 1 with three catches and is fantasy relevant if he can get to five catches this week.

Dyami Brown is the wide receiver who has the most to gain if Hunter plays more defense. Brown had three catches in Week 1 and has the upside as the second pass catcher for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Quarterback

Must-start

While Week 1 was not Baker Mayfield’s best performance from a fantasy standpoint, he is still a must-start for Week 2. The Texans allowed 245 yards passing last week, and in a game that is expected to be close, Mayfield will be throwing all game long. Expect him to finish comfortably within the top 12 quarterbacks this week.

Running Back

Must-start

De’Von Achane was the one real fantasy producer from the Dolphins in Week 1. He led the team in touches, and if this offense is able to return to even a hint of what it should be, he will be a star. The Patriots did a good job limiting running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 1, but Achane’s ability through the air will allow him to still be an asset.

Bucky Irving had a down Week 1 by his standards, finishing as the running back 20. It was not a volume issue, as Irving saw 14 carries, but he struggled with his efficiency. A bounce back against the Texans defense is not guaranteed, as they held running back Kyren Williams to just 3.7 yards per carry in Week 1.

Can-start

The Jaguars traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), opening up even more work for Travis Etinene Jr., finished as the running back five in Week 1, receiving 16 carries with great efficacy. Bigsby leaving shows that Etienne has the full support and trust of the coaching staff.

Emergency only

The only other Florida running back you can make a case for starting this week is Ollie Gordon II. While he did not receive much work in Week 1, if the game script goes a different direction or the Dolphins can score any points Gordon increases in value.

Tight Ends

Emergency only

If you had San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on your fantasy team, you may be scrambling for someone to put in his place. Kittle was put on the injured reserve this week, meaning you need a player to play over the next four weeks.

Brenton Strange could be that player. The Jaguars tight end caught all four of his targets in Week 1, and game script should be in his favor over the next four weeks. The Jaguars match up with four pass-heavy offenses that will try to play into shoot outs, helping the pass catchers.

Strange also has the benefit of playing in the Coen offense. Last year Coen helped Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton become a breakout player, and this year Strange is getting the same treatment. His potential rise over the next few weeks makes him playable if your starter is injured.

