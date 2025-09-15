Santa Fe 3-0 After Big Win Against Palatka 

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders ran their way to a hard-fought 24-20 win against the Palatka Panthers on Friday night to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

A moment of silence was held at the stadium prior to the start of the game for Santa Fe High senior Jonathan Prior who was killed while riding his motorcycle last week. He was a wrestler and a friend to many on the football team.

The last time these two teams met was September of 2024 when the Panthers shut out the Raiders 35-0. Santa Fe proved Friday night’s game would not be repeating history and the Raiders are seeing possibilities of making the state playoffs.

Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, the Raiders made some adjustments and hit the ground running, literally. Jasiah Powell, one of Santa Fe’s star offensive players with his 103 average rushing yards per game, received a pass on a screen play and weaved his way through to gaining nine yards. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior then, on third-and- two, put his body on the line and pushed through to the end zone to tie the game in the second quarter. The extra point put Santa Fe up 7-6.

The Raiders defense held Palatka to six points for the rest of the first half. Big defensive stops included cornerback Markell Johnson, who punched the ball out of the firm grip of Panthers star wide receiver Kendric Wright Jr. on a third-and-12 pass play. Palatka went for it on fourth down, but the pass was overthrown.

Santa Fe went up 14-6 with three minutes left before the half when junior wide receiver Dantre Little took a screen pass 39 yards for a touchdown.

Dantre Little (@DantreLittle) is off to the races after a big catch! Santa Fe takes an eight point lead, 14-6, with 3:04 left to go before half. pic.twitter.com/0NJ6mDpU3B

— Ryan Roddy (@roddybomb) September 13, 2025

The Panthers cut their deficit to 17-13 in the third quarter after a Raiders field goal when quarterback Tommy Offord connected with Wright Jr. for a touchdown.

Santa Fe scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 24-13.

Palatka (1-3) scored again to close to within 24-20 in the fourth quarter, a connection from Offord to Wright Jr., but the Raiders controlled the game the rest of the way for the win.

The Raiders hit the road for the first time this season when they visit Fernandina Beach (5-0) for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday in a battle of unbeatens. Santa Fe coach Earnest Graham said he will encourage his team to “stay humble and work hard.”

Palatka will host Nature Coast Tech (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Category: Football, High School Sports, Santa Fe High School