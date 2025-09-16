ESPN’s Finebaum: ‘Billy Napier Not Coming Back Next Year’

Paul Finebaum has, yet again, a lot to say about Florida Gators coach Billy Napier.

The 20-10 defeat by LSU marks two straight losses for the Gators. Paul Finebaum, ESPN sportswriter and broadcaster known as the “Voice of the SEC,” has serious doubts about whether Napier will survive the rest of the season.

“The schedule is just suffocating him” Finebaum said on the ”Matt Barrie Show.”

The unexpected 18-16 loss to USF followed by the LSU blow sets an unfortunate precedent heading into the rest of the season. The Gators play seven more ranked teams this season, their next three games against No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Texas A&M. Florida will also play four other ranked opponents later this season. Napier is 4-15 against ranked opponents with the Gators.

Finebaum thinks that Napier needs to pull off a major upset within the next few games if he wants to keep his job. The Gators are already one game down in a difficult four-game stretch.

“If he can’t win anything at the end of this stretch, and by the way, Texas right now is the easiest win of the group, then the season is effectively over,” Finebaum said. “Then you decide. Do you just want to make a change now to have it in cement?”

After the Gators fell short to the Bulls, Finebaum argued for Napier’s firing. Finebaum’s criticism following the LSU match was more focused. It zoomed in on how badly Napier is struggling and how difficult the rest of the season is looking for him.

Going into this season, hopes were high for the Gators. They had a strong close to the 2024 season. They clinched a No. 15 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. However, the Gators’ performance so far this season has not lived up to the hype.

In the past two games, the Gators have averaged 13 points offensively and given up 19 points defensively.

“Billy Napier is not coming back next year,” Finebaum said. I mean, I don’t see a path for him.”

Despite the pressure, Napier remains committed to his team and its ability to perform well in upcoming games. The Gators will head to Miami to face the Hurricanes Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We’re close to being pretty dangerous,” Napier said.

What's the biggest reason for DJ Lagway's struggles? Injuries

Play-calling

Rust View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Category: College Football, Gators Football