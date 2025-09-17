Banks’ Foot Injury Has Him Back on Florida’s Shelf

Caleb Banks’ season debut against LSU on Saturday was short-lived when he exited early after reinjuring his left foot.

When asked Monday about whether Banks’ recovery would be a longer term, Florida coach Billy Napier responded, “Yes, sir,” but did not disclose a specific timetable.

“Caleb Banks re-injured his foot,” Napier said earlier in his weekly news conference Monday. He noted that the media would receive an availability report Wednesday evening.

Banks missed the first two games of the season with an injury to his foot that he suffered during preseason camp. Banks also suffered a foot injury at the end of last season, which required surgery, and he missed the Gators’ win in the Gasparilla Bowl and spring training camp.

The defensive lineman played 29 snaps in Florida’s 20-10 loss at No. 3 LSU and did not record any statistics before limping off the field near the end of the third quarter. He appeared in a walking boot and on crutches on the sideline later in the game.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior broke out in 2024 for the Gators, recording 21 total tackles with seven being for a loss. Banks also had 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, an increase of 3.5 sacks from his first season with Florida in 2023.

Many analysts regarded Banks as a top defensive line prospect preseason for the 2026 NFL Draft, with some mock drafts having him as a top-five pick. He was featured on watchlists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which are given to the top defensive player in the country. Outlets such as CBS Sports and Todd McShay projected Banks as a first-rounder with others having him as a second or third-rounder. It is unclear how much the foot injury will affect his draft stock.

Banks’ absence is a big blow to a Gators’ defense that already has trouble getting to the quarterback. Florida has only recorded two sacks on the season and 13 hits on the quarterback in the three games.

Looking to fill in for Banks will be Brendon Bett, the Baylor transfer who was ejected from the Gators’ loss to USF for spitting. Bett made four tackles in 18 snaps after replacing Banks against LSU. He’ll be teamed up with Tyreak Sapp, Florida’s top pass-rusher, who has been contained and double-teamed for most of the last two games.

The Gators (1-2) play at No. 4 Miami (3-0) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC, 98.1-FM/103.7-FB/AM-850 WRUF).

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football, NFL Draft, SEC